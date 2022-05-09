Ngāti Toa Creates Strong Platform For Mokopuna And Future Generations

Mokopuna and future generations of Ngāti Toa Rangatira will inherit a significant income in perpetuity thanks to a long-term and strategic investment secured by the iwi.

A settlement between Ngāti Toa Rangatira and the Ministry of Education completed last Friday 6 May secures Ngāti Toa Rangatira’s purchase and lease back of the land of 40 public schools across the Porirua and Wellington regions.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira CEO Helmut Modlik says the purchase of the properties was made possible through the iwi’s Deferred Selection Properties which forms part of the broader Ngāti Toa Rangatira Claims Settlement Act 2014.

“The Ngāti Toa Rangatira Claims Settlement Act 2014 afforded us the opportunity to purchase the land of 68 public schools in Te Whanganui a Tara and Te Tauihu in recognition of Crown breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the illegal confiscation of Ngāti Toa land,” Helmut said.

“Our initial purchase sees Ngāti Toa Rangatira reaquire land ownership of 40 public schools within Porirua, Plimmerton and Pāuatahanui, as well as the wider Wellington catchment area.”

Led by Tā Matiu Rei, the Ngāti Toa Treaty Negotiations Team Te Kaha successfully challenged the Crown on their deliberate historical breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi which saw Ngāti Toa significantly stripped of land, resources and authority in both the North and South Islands.

"Had it not been for the leadership, tenacity and fortitude of our original claimants, Tā Matiu and Te Kaha, we would not be in the position to progress this deal today. We continue to benefit from and grow the fruits of their commitment to our iwi,” Helmut said.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira has been working with the Ministry of Education for the last 18 months to secure the deal, as well as source lending partners to fund the majority of the $352 million purchase, rather than using iwi cash assets.

The initial deal equates to a total of approximately 144 hectares throughout our rohe, making Ngāti Toa the largest landlord of the Ministry of Education.

“While we will not see any income for the next 25 years due to loan repayments, it ensures that our mokopuna and future generations will be in a strong financial position and benefit from a steady income in perpetuity,” Helmut said.

“It’s an extremely exciting time for Ngāti Toa Rangatira and we are in a truly fortunate position to be able to create a strong and enduring future for our mokopuna to build on our efforts and continue to grow the prosperity and wealth of our iwi.”

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira continues to negotiate with the Ministry of Education to purchase the land of the remaining 28 schools within Te Whanganui a Tara and Te Tauihu.

