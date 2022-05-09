Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Brewers And Hospitality Launch Campaign To Cut The Keg Tax

Monday, 9 May 2022, 6:08 pm
Press Release: Brewers Association

The Brewers Association and Brewers Guild of New Zealand, along with Hospitality New Zealand are calling on the Government to deliver beer tax relief to brewers, pubs, clubs, other venues, and beer drinkers through a cut in kegged beer tax.

In the just released campaign the organisations are asking members to share the impacts of an excise increase on their business, to show that ongoing government-imposed costs can no longer be taken on the chin and to #cutthekegtax.

In 2021 the government took over $1.2 billion in alcohol excise taxes. Alcohol excise is adjusted annually against the CPI, so the Government is set to raise this by $85.2 million dollars in 2022. This includes a $28.3 million increase for beer alone.

“We are at an unprecedented stage in our economic cycle where hospitality and brewing businesses are facing huge cost increases, labour shortages and coming out of 2 years of restrictions on trading and low customer numbers.” Said Brewers Association Executive Director Dylan Firth and Brewers Guild Executive Directors Melanie Kees.

“These factors coupled with record levels of inflation will push the annual excise increase up by a whopping 6.9%. The industry has managed to absorb many of the cost increases it has faced throughout the pandemic but for many this latest increase will mean price increases for their customers and ultimately consumers.”

“Of course, it is not all about the financial impacts. Our ask to reduce keg tax by 50% for a one-off boost to support hospitality businesses, just makes sense. It is targeted for a sector hit hardest by government restrictions, it supports the responsible consumption of alcohol through promoting enjoying beer in a licenced and supervised environment as well as incentivising consumers to get out and socialise in what is recognised as an environment that has massive social and mental health benefits.”

“We believe this is a relatively small ask to support an important part of New Zealand’s social environment, one that signals this government is here to help. Over 160,000 New Zealanders are employed in the accommodation and food service industry, many of these being pubs and restaurants. With venues seeing huge decreases in trade since the COVID-19 outbreak, a 50 per cent keg beer would reduce the tax payable on a pint of beer by around 35 cents.”

“The next beer excise increase will be on 1st July and is likely to be the biggest hike in over three decades - just as venues start to recover.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Brewers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 


Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>

Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>



ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 