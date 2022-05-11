Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Deaf Aotearoa: Kiwis Need To Embrace New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL), Like They Embrace Te Reo Māori

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Deaf Aotearoa

As NZSL Week gets underway this week, Deaf Aotearoa are encouraging everyday Kiwis to give their attention to this language in the same way Kiwis have been embracing Te Reo, to help provide a more inclusive tomorrow for Aotearoa’s Deaf community.

In 2020, a record 30,000 secondary school students signed up to study Te Reo. While the use of Te Reo has been on the rise through the media and in the lives of everyday New Zealanders, including non-Māori, NZSL still has a way to go before simple phrases and greetings are widely practiced by hearing Kiwis, and Deaf Aotearoa chief executive Lachlan Keating would like to see that changed.

“NZSL became a national language in New Zealand in 2006, but 16 years on and it is still not widely used outside of the Deaf community. If you are a teacher, nurse or you work in retail or hospitality, we would particularly like to encourage you to try learning a few simple signs this week. Deaf people will be really thrilled to see you using a quick and easy greeting in sign language as they walk into your workplace.

“As a society, if we all play our part to learn a few simple signs, Deaf children today will grow up feeling more included and valued. Give it a go with some friends or family members, and you’ll be surprised at how easy and fun it is,” says Lachlan.

Lachlan says in recent years, schools have embraced NZSL Week and many hearing Kiwi children are learning and remembering simple signs. “New Zealand adults can look to their children who are modelling this inclusive behaviour by learning to sign, even when they don’t have to,” he says.

“Some people are hesitant to give new languages a try at the thought of getting it wrong, but from my experience the most common response from the Deaf community is for Kiwis to just try, make a start and to not worry if they don’t get it perfect first time,” he says.

NZSL Week is the perfect chance to give basic signs a try. Anyone can head to nzslweek.org.nz to learn, practice and test themselves with basic signs, including adults and children alike.

