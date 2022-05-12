Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Views Sought On Draft Taupō District Plan Changes

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 3:39 pm
Taupo District Council

Taupō District Council is currently seeking the community’s views on draft changes to parts of its District Plan that aim to ensure the plan is operating as efficiently as possible.

Residents and ratepayers can give their informal feedback from today to help shape the form of the changes through taupo.govt.nz/ districtplanchanges. There will also be an opportunity to formally submit on the finalised proposals through the official Resource Management Act (RMA) consultation process expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023.

The proposed changes include a full review of the Plan’s Strategic Directions (Significant Resource Management Issues) chapter and its Rural Chapters. Council is also proposing some more refined changes to the Residential, Industrial and Town Centre chapters.

Council senior policy advisor Hilary Samuel said the suggested amendments aim to cut out extra process and cost, and help make some developments a little easier from the District Plan perspective.

“Our proposed changes are not set in stone, and we are encouraging people to give their views early on the draft proposals ahead of what goes forward into the formal RMA consultation process. We would especially like to highlight the plan changes to our rural residents and ratepayers, given we are looking a full review of the rural chapters.”

Head to taupo.govt.nz/haveyoursay to learn about our initial proposals and submit your feedback. You can also email districtplan@taupo.govt.nz, call us on 07 376 0899 to request a feedback form to be posted out, or pick one up from any of our service centres in Taupō, Tūrangi or Mangakino. Informal consultation closes at 4.30pm, Friday 13 June.

