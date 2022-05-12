Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiingitanga Welcomed Onto Waitangi

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 5:00 pm
Press Release: iSentia

Rangatira of Taitokerau formally welcomed Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII onto Waitangi today to prepare for the arrival of the Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, tomorrow.

Waitangi National Trust Chairman, Pita Tipene said it was an historic occasion to welcome the Māori King to Waitangi.

“This is a celebration of kotahitanga and affirming our commitment to tino rangatiratanga and mana motuhake” and is especially significant given the gathering is on the sacred ground where Te Tiriti o Waitangi was first signed on Feb 6, 1840.

“Like the Kiingitanga, we the hapu and iwi of Taitokerau believe in self-determination, self-reliance and asserting our mana. In this we are united.”

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff, Ngira Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia is honoured to sit with hapu and iwi of Te Taitokerau as they prepare for the homecoming of their kin, Dame Cindy.

“The Kiingitanga is honoured to sit together with mana whenua on this significant occasion as they welcome one of their own home."

“This will be the first meeting between Kiingi Tuheita and the Governor General. It will be a unique Crown-to-Crown engagement, as Dame Cindy represents Queen Elizabeth."

“Their korero will include the common interests of the Treaty partners, particularly in these times of great change and uncertainty as the world recovers from the impacts of the global pandemic.”

Mr Simmonds says The Kiingitanga will continue to advocate for the interest of all iwi Māori as they assert their rights and interests under tino rangatiratanga.

