Brolly Sheets Partners With Hearts & Science NZ To Escalate Global Ecommerce Roadmap

Hearts & Science New Zealand is proud to announce today its partnership with Brolly Sheets New Zealand as the full-funnel digital media and e-commerce agency driving performance, bringing together all media and markets under one roof.

Brolly Sheets CEO, Diane Hurford says, “We were on the lookout to find an agency partner who would take us to the next step in our commercial, marketing and product goals. This meant partnering with an agency at the forefront of the e-commerce game. Hearts & Science proven leadership and expertise in maximising commercial return, driving consumer and community insights and a deep understanding of our brand, was so important to our small but highly driven team in New Zealand.”

New Zealand owned Brolly Sheets is designed by a family, for families. Starting as a home business 16 years ago, Brolly Sheets now trades on a global scale selling quality waterproof products to families across New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

Rebekah Gierlinska, Head of Strategy at Hearts & Science NZ, comments on the exciting announcement, “This is an inspirational New Zealand brand that we are really excited to partner with, as well as a significant opportunity to further extend our strengths in the future of e-commerce within agencies. We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate together.”

The win adds to Hearts & Science NZ’s quickly expanding client list. Since launching in 2019 the unstoppable media agency is consistently growing their client portfolio and continues to create award winning work.

