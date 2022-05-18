Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stormwater Conference Tackles Climate Issues

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 6:58 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Challenges around climate change, increased flooding and infrastructure affordability will be under the spotlight at a two-day Water New Zealand Stormwater Conference which gets underway this morning in Ōtautahi Christchurch (18-19 May).

Water New Zealand chief executive, Gillian Blythe says there is a need for well-informed conversations with communities about potential flooding risks and the costs of reducing those risks.

She says it’s essential that councils and utilities understand the current state of their stormwater systems because knowledge gaps will limit the ability of communities to make well-informed decisions.

“Much of Aotearoa New Zealand’s population is located near the coast or on floodplains and so is directly exposed to climate change risks.

“If systems are not designed with climate change in mind, there will be more failures and decreases in levels of service over the coming decades.

“While adapting stormwater networks to climate change will be challenging and complex, there is an opportunity to redesign for resilience as systems are replaced."

However, she says investment in our stormwater networks has too often not been given the priority needed to ensure this longer-term protection.

Water New Zealand’s comparative benchmarking tool, the National Performance Review shows that in 2020, participants invested less than a third on stormwater networks than on either drinking water supply or wastewater networks.

“Utilities that are spending less than depreciation on renewing stormwater assets are very likely to be under-investing in maintenance.”

This year’s conference brings together industry leaders from around the country and those working across sector.

Keynote speakers include Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, and Professor Te Maire Tau, Chair, Te Kura Taka Pini, Ngāi Tahu Freshwater Management, Ngāi Tahu.

Tower insurance chief executive, Blair Turnbull will outline insurance flood risk tools and the cost of weather events and flooding to communities.

Taumata Arowai chief executive, Bill Bayfield will discuss how the new regulatory environment will impact on stormwater utilities.

The Stormwater Conference precedes Water New Zealand’s Conference and Expo which will be held next week in Kirikiriroa Hamilton (25-26 May).

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Emissions Reduction Plan Non-Event


Clearly, the attempt to take the politics out of climate change has itself been a political decision, and one meant to remove much of the heat from the global warming issue before next year’s election. What we got from yesterday’s $2.9 billion Emissions Reduction Plan was a largely aspirational multi-party commitment to the direction of policy on climate change...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 