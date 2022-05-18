Crash, South-Western Motorway, Manukau - Auckland City
Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 7:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police advise motorists travelling on the Southwestern
Motorway near the
Airport Off-Ramp, to expect delays and
remain patient.
A two-vehicle crash was reported to
Police around 6:30pm.
Thankfully no-one is seriously
injured.
However, the road is partially blocked as
emergency services attend
the
scene.
