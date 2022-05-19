Anti-War March To Commemorate Victims Of War In Ukraine

Sunday, 5 June 2022, 12:00pm (please gather from 11:30am)

Marching from Aotea Square to the Auckland War Memorial, Auckland Domain

Queens’ Birthday weekend will see thousands of New Zealanders march in the streets of Auckland, commemorating the thousands of innocent victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The march, organised by the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand with support of members of Ukrainian Community in Auckland, is expected to attract up to 5000 people. It will make its way from Aotea Square to the War Memorial Museum in the Auckland Domain, where a series of speakers will address the crowd.

The march will honour all those innocent victims who have lost their lives, relatives, and homes in Ukraine, Chairman of the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand, Yuriy Gladun says.

“We stand in solidarity with Ukrainians. This vicious and brutal assault by Russia on the Ukrainian people continues every day. We urge New Zealanders to send a clear message to our Government that we need to do more.

“Ukraine is fighting the force of a power-hungry dictator who wants to rule the world. We must not waiver in our unending support for the people of Ukraine.”

Representatives and members of Auckland’s local ethnic communities, Embassies and Consulates, Members of Parliament, Auckland City Councillors, social groups, and organisations and individuals who stand with Ukraine for freedom, democracy and human rights are expected to join the anti-war march. Speakers will address the crowd at the conclusion of the mark in support of the Ukrainian people, followed by the raising of the Ukrainian flag. The Museum building will be lit in yellow and blue representing the national flag of Ukraine.

Donations will be collected to provide necessary support for those arriving in Aotearoa New Zealand after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The march will start at Aotea Square on Sunday 5 June at 12:00pm, and will travel to the War Memorial Museum at the Auckland Domain. For more information please contact Yuriy Gladun, the Chairman of Ukrainian Association of New Zealand on 021 233 7655.

© Scoop Media

