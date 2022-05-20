Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On Capital & Coast DHB Wellington ED Facility

Friday, 20 May 2022, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

Capital & Coast DHB says people can remain confident they will continue to receive safe and high quality emergency care when they need it, as plans are made to relocate Te Pae Tiaki Wellington ED to a larger space within the Wellington Regional Hospital building.

2DHB Chief Executive Fionnagh Dougan has acknowledged seismic and other challenges for the current facility and says active planning is underway to relocate the ED to a more fit-for-purpose area.

“The existing ED was built in 1999, and extended in 2004. Since then we have experienced significantly increased demand for services – often from patients with complex needs – and the size and layout of our ED is no longer fit for purpose,” said 2DHB Chief Executive Fionnagh Dougan.

“These challenges facing ED are not new and have been reported on numerous occasions. People and whānau presenting to ED currently have a poor experience with high wait times, can receive care in less appropriate settings, and often wait much longer than we intend.

“Our ongoing programme to assess our hospital facilities and infrastructure has also identified that ED has a 34% NBS (IL4) rating – signalling an earthquake risk, rather than earthquake-prone – which may prevent it from operating fully as normal following a one in 500-year seismic event.

“While our caring and dedicated ED staff strive to deliver safe and supportive care and treatment, it is clear that a new space is required if we are to continue the provision of safe and high quality emergency care.”

The DHB has commenced planning around relocation. Fionnagh Dougan says the ‘Front of Whare’ project will move and redesign the hospital’s acute and unplanned care spaces to improve a range of outcomes.

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs do not have any further comment or information to add at this time.

