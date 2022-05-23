Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vulnerable Kiwis Will Suffer Unless Government Urgently Addresses Support Worker Fair Pay Agreement

Monday, 23 May 2022, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Health Group

The country’s largest provider of home and community support services, New Zealand Health Group, is throwing its full support behind the 65,000 carers and support workers across Aotearoa who are calling for the Government to urgently address the inadequate funding in the home-based care sector to ensure fair pay and better work conditions.

“These are people who work tirelessly to provide in-home care and support to some of our most vulnerable kiwis and they deserve to be paid fairly for the work they do,” said New Zealand Health Group Managing Director Josephine Gagan.

“The home-based sector is at a crisis point and if the significant issues around fair pay and lack of recognition for hours worked, and qualifications held, are not addressed quickly, the impact on the thousands of vulnerable kiwis who need help from carers and support workers to recover and stay well in their own homes will be catastrophic.

“The reality of the Government’s inaction is many health workers will be forced to choose between whether to leave or stay working in a sector and continue making a difference to the vulnerable people they support in our communities. Once these workers are gone, without offering fair pay and recognition, it will be nearly impossible to replace them. This means the injured, ill, disabled, and elderly kiwis who need care and support to stay in their own home, will either end up back in the hospital or receive inadequate care.

“The current pay equity agreement that resulted from the landmark case taken by care worker Kristine Barlett is due to lapse in July, yet the only indication we have received from the Government is they have funding for a 2.5% - 3% increase for 18 months. This offer equates to around 70c per hour for many workers which is effectively a pay cut for lower-paid support workers whose start rate will once again be very close to minimum wage.

“The complete lack of commitment from the Government to addressing this is extremely disappointing and today we stand by all our carers and support workers, and unions E tū and PSA, to send a strong message to the Government to increase their offer and raise pay rates for this essential workforce.

“Our vision for New Zealand aligns with the aim of the health reforms which is to bring healthcare services closer to home and create a more equitable, accessible, holistic, and people-centred system that improves the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders. But achieving this vision will require a collective effort, including the Government,” said Ms Gagan.

Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Australia's Election


Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?
Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>


