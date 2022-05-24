Mobile Trailer Takes Play To The People

Hastings District Council has partnered with Sport Hawke’s Bay to launch Te Waka Tākaro, a free community resource to educate and promote play for our tamariki.

Play is widely recognised for its vital role in children’s overall development and its ability to boost health and happiness for children and whānau alike. However, through a rise in the use of digital platforms, authentic play has seen a reduction in recent years.

Made possible through funding from the Sport Hawke’s Bay-administered Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund, Te Waka Tākaro was officially blessed before it made its debut appearance at the Whānau Road Safety Day in Camberley.

The mobile trailer is stocked with a range of play and sports gear including the likes of bats, balls, net and, tennis balls, along with imagination play equipment that can promote fun and play across the Hastings district.

Hastings District Council group manager community wellbeing and services Rebekah Dinwoodie said the continued partnership with Sport Hawke's Bay was great for the community.

“We all need to do what we can to support and encourage our tamariki to explore, meet new people, be active and have fun in ways that are meaningful for them.

“Te Waka Tākaro is a fantastic resource available for all ages – the play trailer will be visiting schools, community events and may even make an appearance at the famous A&P Show. This initiative is the most recent project Sport Hawke’s Bay and council have worked closely together on, the first was the Mobile Pump Track that has been a great community success.”

Sport Hawke’s Bay general manager Ryan Hambleton said Sport Hawke’s Bay was thrilled to support Hastings District Council with the initiative.

“We are proud to work alongside council on a number of projects that focus on getting more tamariki and rangatahi active in a way that they want to be and in their own communities.

“At Sport Hawke's Bay, we are committed to promoting quality experiences so that Hawke’s Bay tamariki value play, now and into the future. We congratulate council for taking a leading role in promoting play through a number of great projects that will benefit all young people across Hastings communities.”

