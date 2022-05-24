Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Auckland Transport Should Reinstate Cash Fares

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 6:19 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on Auckland Transport (AT) to reinstate cash fares for buses on grounds of both fiscal responsibility and fairness.

Auckland Transport suspended cash fares back in March 2020 due to the public health risk from COVID-19. However, since then, high vaccination rates and other protective measures such as mask-wearing have substantially lowered the risk. Today, it was confirmed that the AT HOP card will remain the only accepted form of payment for bus fares in Auckland.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says, “The decision makes no sense. In its quarterly performance report to the Council for the March 2022 quarter, Auckland Transport reported that patronage is just 37% of COVID levels and operating revenue is down nearly $100 million as a result.”

“Beggars can’t be choosers. Given the parlous state of Auckland Transport’s finances, they should not be turning their nose up at coins. Furthermore, if Auckland Transport were serious about connecting communities and making travel accessible for everyone then it would remove this unnecessary barrier.”

“Once again, the arrogance and hypocrisy of Council-Controlled Organisations is on display because Mayor Goff removed the ability of elected representatives to rein them in.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Australia’s Election


Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 