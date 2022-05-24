Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Auckland Transport Should Reinstate Cash Fares

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on Auckland Transport (AT) to reinstate cash fares for buses on grounds of both fiscal responsibility and fairness.

Auckland Transport suspended cash fares back in March 2020 due to the public health risk from COVID-19. However, since then, high vaccination rates and other protective measures such as mask-wearing have substantially lowered the risk. Today, it was confirmed that the AT HOP card will remain the only accepted form of payment for bus fares in Auckland.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says, “The decision makes no sense. In its quarterly performance report to the Council for the March 2022 quarter, Auckland Transport reported that patronage is just 37% of COVID levels and operating revenue is down nearly $100 million as a result.”

“Beggars can’t be choosers. Given the parlous state of Auckland Transport’s finances, they should not be turning their nose up at coins. Furthermore, if Auckland Transport were serious about connecting communities and making travel accessible for everyone then it would remove this unnecessary barrier.”

“Once again, the arrogance and hypocrisy of Council-Controlled Organisations is on display because Mayor Goff removed the ability of elected representatives to rein them in.”

© Scoop Media

