$10,000 Available For Upper Hutt Events

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 11:02 am
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Upper Hutt City Council is calling for applications to its Event Fund in its efforts to support local event organisers and see exciting events held in the city.

Last year more than 20 events were supported, including the popular Karapoti Classic mountain bike race, White Ribbon and Koro’s Market.

Director of Strategy, Partnerships and Growth, Vibhuti Chopra says “this year, things look a little different with applications being reviewed against our new Event Strategy. We’ve also increased the funding pool to $10,000 for large events—up from $5,000 last year.”

Council reviews applications under four event categories: Signature Events, Large Events, Regional Events and Local Community Events. Events are assessed under the category they naturally align to, and must achieve six key objectives:

  • Achieve staged growth of an events portfolio designed to maximise opportunities, provide measurable economic outcomes for our City, and growing the visitor economy.
  • Strengthen aspects of Upper Hutt City Council and HuttValleyNZ’s brand positioning that will showcase industry, culture and community and will reinforce pride in our city.
  • Encourage active community participation and engagement, therefore getting locals and visitors to try new things and discover new places.
  • Supporting the growth of local talent, as well as local businesses and organisations to directly or indirectly benefit from events.
  • A strong emphasis on Kaitiakitanga – guardianship of the land. Events that protect and enhance our City’s natural environment.
  • Generate positive legacy outcomes that benefit future generations.

“We look forward to seeing this year’s applications and how they’ll help the city’s vibrancy, culture, economy, sustainability initiatives and accessibility for all” Chopra says.

The contestable event fund is open from 1 June – 30 June 2022. To find out more and to apply, go to upperhuttcity.com/event-fund.

Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Australia’s Election


Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?
Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

