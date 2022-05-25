$10,000 Available For Upper Hutt Events

Upper Hutt City Council is calling for applications to its Event Fund in its efforts to support local event organisers and see exciting events held in the city.

Last year more than 20 events were supported, including the popular Karapoti Classic mountain bike race, White Ribbon and Koro’s Market.

Director of Strategy, Partnerships and Growth, Vibhuti Chopra says “this year, things look a little different with applications being reviewed against our new Event Strategy. We’ve also increased the funding pool to $10,000 for large events—up from $5,000 last year.”

Council reviews applications under four event categories: Signature Events, Large Events, Regional Events and Local Community Events. Events are assessed under the category they naturally align to, and must achieve six key objectives:

Achieve staged growth of an events portfolio designed to maximise opportunities, provide measurable economic outcomes for our City, and growing the visitor economy.

designed to maximise opportunities, provide measurable economic outcomes for our City, and growing the visitor economy. Strengthen aspects of Upper Hutt City Council and HuttValleyNZ’s brand positioning that will showcase industry, culture and community and will reinforce pride in our city.

that will showcase industry, culture and community and will reinforce pride in our city. Encourage active community participation and engagement , therefore getting locals and visitors to try new things and discover new places.

, therefore getting locals and visitors to try new things and discover new places. Supporting the growth of local talent , as well as local businesses and organisations to directly or indirectly benefit from events.

, as well as local businesses and organisations to directly or indirectly benefit from events. A strong emphasis on Kaitiakitanga – guardianship of the land. Events that protect and enhance our City’s natural environment.

– guardianship of the land. Events that protect and enhance our City’s natural environment. Generate positive legacy outcomes that benefit future generations.

“We look forward to seeing this year’s applications and how they’ll help the city’s vibrancy, culture, economy, sustainability initiatives and accessibility for all” Chopra says.

The contestable event fund is open from 1 June – 30 June 2022. To find out more and to apply, go to upperhuttcity.com/event-fund.

