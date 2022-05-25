Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Leadership Change At Ōpōtiki District Council

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Opotiki District Council

 

Ōpōtiki Mayor, Lyn Riesterer, announced today that the Chief Executive, Aileen Lawrie, would be leaving the role in July to take up a new opportunity as Thames-Coromandel District Council Chief Executive.

“On a personal level, I am very pleased for Aileen and her new and exciting opportunity. However, I know we will miss her steady hand at the head of the organisation and want to thank her for the incredible work she has done for the community over the last 12 years,” Mayor Riesterer said.

Ms Lawrie joined Ōpōtiki District Council as the Chief Executive in 2010 and since then has overseen a huge transformation in the district.

Ms Lawrie was instrumental in securing external funding to build the new Harbour entrance which supports the burgeoning aquaculture industry. Council’s work on the harbour project, jointly with Whakatōhea, was the overall winner at last year’ LGNZ EXCELLENCE awards for improving the wellbeing in the district.

Several other key projects have helped prepare the district for economic and population growth including the multi-million-dollar sewer relining project, the building of Te Tāhuhu o Te Rangi, the new skatepark, footpaths, gardens and playgrounds. She has worked closely with iwi partners around the rohe to support their own aspirations in industries and opportunities like spat, housing, development and job creation. She has also shared her expertise nationally, sitting on central government’s steering group for the coming resource management reforms.

“Aileen’s legacy will be felt for many years to come. Ōpōtiki has faced many challenges in recent decades but we have worked hard, particularly over the past ten years, to achieve our vision to bring Ōpōtiki back to prosperity. We are now entering a new phase of opportunity and growth. Council’s role and Aileen’s leadership have been central to this transformation.

“I speak on behalf of the council to express our thanks for her vision, perseverance and service to staff and the community over many years.

“Aileen leaves the organisation in a strong position for the future. Thames-Coromandel District Council is very lucky to have her and I am sure she will bring her excellent leadership skills and tireless advocacy for the community to her new role,” Mayor Riesterer said.

Former Mayor, John Forbes brought Aileen Lawrie into the role of Chief Executive back in 2010.

“Aileen has made a contribution to the long-term future and wellbeing of Ōpōtiki that cannot be overstated. Her shaping of a game-changing vision, coupled with her hard work and attention to detail has turned a dream into reality.

“The many benefits of the harbour entrance and sea farming will take time to be fully realised. Ōpōtiki will benefit from her ability and dedication for many years and I thank her for that.” John Forbes said.

Aileen Lawrie took the opportunity to thank the community, staff and Elected Members for their support.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved as an organisation and how Ōpōtiki District Council has positioned itself for the future. Ōpōtiki has entered a new period of growth and opportunity and it is time to reap the benefits of all the strategies and plans over the years.

“Local government as a whole and Ōpōtiki particularly have many challenges on the horizon - changes in three waters, new legislation for climate change and resource management, even the shape of local government itself.

“But the Ōpōtiki community is fortunate to have highly skilled and committed staff at the council who work really hard to get the best outcomes for the district. We have achieved great things and I know there is more to come,” Ms Lawrie said.

Aileen Lawrie finishes with Council in July 2022. The Mayor and councillors will begin the process for recruiting and employing a new Chief Executive over the coming weeks.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Opotiki District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 