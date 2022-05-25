WREMO Recommends Coastal Residents Get Prepared For Heavy Swells

A Heavy Swell warning for Wellington and the Wairarapa, issued by MetService, is expected to impact coastlines from 6pm tonight until 11pm, Thursday 26 May.

The Wairarapa is likely to see a combined wave height of 5.5 to 6 metres overnight tonight, while Wellington’s south coast will see a combined wave height of 5 metres overnight tonight.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) Acting Regional Manager Dan Neely says people living in Wellington and Wairarapa coastal areas should get prepared.

“Residents living in exposed coastal areas should look to park vehicles away from the seaward side of the road and be prepared for surface flooding, debris impact from wave runup and deposition of driftwood, seaweed, sand and gravel.

“For people whose properties have previously been affected by swells, in the Wairarapa or south coast of Wellington, we recommend they start thinking about ways to reduce impacts of swells on their property, such as using sandbags or barriers and moving things off their front lawn and driveway.”

Neely says this is the second heavy swell warning we have seen issued for these areas in the past seven days, and with the impacts of climate change these warnings are likely to be more common in the future.

“We urge people in these areas to be aware of coastal hazards and take steps towards getting prepared for events like this. This could include creating a household plan, getting to know who in their street may need extra assistance and having a grab bag ready, in case they need to leave quickly in future.”

From 6pm tonight until 11pm tomorrow night, people should be careful when driving along roads directly exposed to the sea such as Cape Palliser Road, Tora Farm Settlement Road, Mataikona Road, and the Wellington south coast including Owhiro Bay Parade, The Esplanade, Moa Point Road, Breaker Bay Road, Marine Parade, Seatoun, Lyall Bay Parade and Karaka Bay Road.

“Locations to be extra cautious or for surfers, divers, recreational reef fishers/surfcasters to avoid include: exposed Wellington south coast locations, Lake Onoke outlet, Cape Palliser and Castlepoint reef,” Neely says.

