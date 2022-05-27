Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Project Nga Wai Ora Ō Ngāpuhi Named Whakamānawa Ā Taiao - Environmental Awards Supreme Winner

Friday, 27 May 2022, 10:13 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

A group’s community-focused approach to restoring waterways around Kaikohe, incorporation of mātauranga Māori and providing opportunities for local youth has seen it named supreme winner of Northland Regional Council’s fourth annual Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards.

The awards recognise the environmental work being carried out in Northland and as well as the supreme win, Te Kotahitanga e Mahi Kaha Trust - Project Ngā Wai Ora o Ngāpuhi also took out the awards’ Environmental action in water quality improvement category and highly commended in the Kaitiakitanga category.

Council Chair Penny Smart today (Subs: Friday 27 May) paid tribute to the group and the winners of seven other categories who were announced during an awards ceremony at the Lighthouse Function Centre at Dargaville last night.

"This year we had nine winners (seven category winners, one supreme winner, and one special awards winner) 22 finalists and 52 entries. All are being recognised for the positive differences they are making in Northland."

The council says the awards - first held in 2019 - are an opportunity for Northlanders to be recognised and appreciated for their work and for the wider community to learn more about the details of a project and the reasons for it.

The category winners receive a prize package including $1000 cash, a handcrafted trophy designed by local artist Trish Clarke and a professional project promotional video and photography package.

The awards covered seven categories: community, pest management, education, water quality improvement, youth environment leader, leadership and kaitiakitanga. A special award, offered for the first time this year, recognises specific mahi supporting Kiwi Coast and went to Bay Bush Action.

Dubbed the Kiwi Coast Award for Outstanding Group or Project, this award recognises high achieving Northland groups and projects who have proven their commitment to restoring the health of their local native forests and wildlife, including kiwi.

As award winner Bay Bush Action took home a $500 cash prize and a kiwi inspired trophy from Trish Clarke.

The 2022 winners:

  • Te Kotahitanga e Mahi Kaha Trust - Project Ngā Wai Ora o Ngāpuhi winner of the 2022 Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award and the Environmental action in water quality improvement
  • Curtis Robinson & Jayden Edwards - Junior Fishery Officers, winner of our newest award Youth environmental leader.
  • Hori Parata, winner of the Environmental leadership award
  • Kerikeri Peninsula Conservation Charitable Trust, winner of the Environmental action in pest management award.
  • Vision Kerikeri and Friends of Wairoa Stream, winner of the Environmental action in the community award.
  • Tangiteroria School, winner of the Environmental action in education award.
  • Te Toa Whenua winner of the Kaitiakitanga award.
  • Bay Bush Action, winner of the new Kiwi Coast outstanding group or project award.

More information about the awards is available from https://awards.nrc.govt.nz

