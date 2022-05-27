Hutt City Councillor Shazly Rasheed Resignation

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller has today received a letter of resignation from Cr Shazly Rasheed, effective immediately.

In accordance with the Local Government Act 2002, resignation by a member takes effect on the day notice is given to the Chief Executive of the local authority.

"In accordance with section 117 of the Local Electoral Act 2001, Council at its meeting on 7 June 2022 will consider whether the vacancy will be filled by a person who is qualified to be elected as a member or leave the vacancy unfilled until the local elections on 8 October 2022 " Jo Miller says.

More information will be provided on this process following Council’s meeting on 7 June 2022.

