Hutt City Councillor Shazly Rasheed Resignation
Friday, 27 May 2022, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council
Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller has today
received a letter of resignation from Cr Shazly Rasheed,
effective immediately.
In accordance with the Local
Government Act 2002, resignation by a member takes effect on
the day notice is given to the Chief Executive of the local
authority.
"In accordance with section 117 of the
Local Electoral Act 2001, Council at its meeting on 7 June
2022 will consider whether the vacancy will be filled by a
person who is qualified to be elected as a member or leave
the vacancy unfilled until the local elections on 8 October
2022 " Jo Miller says.
More information will be
provided on this process following Council’s meeting on 7
June
2022.
