Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ngāti Paoa Takes Waiheke Marina Battle To Court Of Appeal

Friday, 27 May 2022, 6:13 pm
Press Release: Ngati Paoa Trust

Yesterday evening, the Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan met with representatives of Ngāti Paoa and the Waiheke community for a town hall event at Waiheke to discuss the many failings by the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Auckland Council which led to the controversial Kennedy Point Marina being granted resource consent. The Minister admitted that DOC had led the Waiheke community down by not submitting on the marina resource consent application, which she says was due to significant under-funding of DOC by the previous National government, who was in power at the time Kennedy Point Boatharbour’s proposed Waiheke marina was being considered.

Following DOC’s concessions and apologies, today, the Ngāti Paoa Trust Board (the Trust Board) filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal seeking to quash the marina resource consent and seeking declarations that Auckland Council acted unlawfully and breached its statutory obligations.

The only way we can begin to right the wrongs that have been committed against Ngāti Paoa and Waiheke is by having those who did us wrong held to account” says Trust Board Chairperson, Danella Roebeck

“It was soothing to hear the Minister last night admit that DOC and government were in effect negligent and got it wrong when it comes to the Kennedy Point marina. It takes mana to admit you were wrong. Shame on Auckland Council for not having the mana to admit that it has been wrong, wrong in not recognising the Trust Board’s mandate, wrong in not standing with our community, wrong in allowing the destruction of kororā habitats, and wrong in approving a marina that is cursed, is tapu and which Ngāti Paoa does not support ” says Ms Roebeck

If the Trust Board’s appeal is successful, the Kennedy Point Marina resource consent may be quashed and the resource consent application sent back to the Environment Court for it to consider Ngāti Paoa’s cultural effects evidence. If, based on Ngāti Paoa's cultural effects evidence, the Environment Court decided not to issue consent for the marina the Kennedy Point marina may not proceed and any existing construction works on the marina may have to be removed.

Shirin Brown of Protect Our Gulf Inc who also spoke at last night’s town hall event says “Auckland Council has substantially failed Ngāti Paoa and our Waiheke community. The Kennedy Point marina should never have been consented to. The Waiheke community are so grateful to the Ngāti Paoa Trust Board for taking these failings to the Court of Appeal, and for giving hope that Kennedy Point Bay might yet be returned to the people and to the kororā who call Kennedy Point Bay home. We hope the Court of Appeal gives the Trust Board and our community the justice they have fought so hard for.”

"Kennedy Point Bay is so precious to Ngāti Paoa, it is a sacred paradise. And yet the Developer, Kennedy Point Boatharbour Limited wants to pave paradise to put up a parking lot. With their marina they want to exclude tangata whenua from our ancestral lands. Ngāti Paoa say kao, our people have been displaced from our lands and moana for too long. Tikapa moana needs to heal, the korora needs to be protected. So take your marina and shoo." says Ms Roebeck

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ngati Paoa Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 