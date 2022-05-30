National Animal Rights Day In Mass Memorial Service For Animals, In The Heart Of Te Whanga-nui-a-tara, Wellington

On Sunday June 5th 2022, dozens of kiwi animal activists will be joining thousands of others all over the world to commemorate the 12th National Animal Rights Day.

The ceremony will open with a Mass Memorial Service in which we will stand in unified formation, some cradling the bodies of real chickens who died of natural causes on a broiler farm. After the ceremony finishes the chickens will be wrapped in white sheets and carried away for a dignified burial.

In the second half we will be celebrating the success our Movement has had thus far in ending the exploitation and abuse of our fellow sentient beings. It will include speeches, live music, signing of the Declaration of Animal Rights, and a display telling the story of two broiler chickens saved from slaughter. There will also be public outreach, and sharing of vegan food. The entire event is free and open to the public.

As an animal-loving society, we love and pamper our “pets”. Sadly, that love does not extend to equally sentient, equally intelligent, animals who suffer in the food, clothing, research, and entertainment industries.

Animals in the billions live in misery and die painful deaths simply so people can enjoy a hamburger, or wear their skins.

But it doesn't have to be this way. We want to help people connect the dots, to see why compassion should have no boundaries on the basis of species, and we can all work together towards a truly compassionate and sustainable Aotearoa New Zealand and world.

Where: Te Papa Waterfront

When: 12-2

