Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Commissioners Approve Rates Change For Commercial And Industrial Sector

Monday, 30 May 2022, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council have approved a rating change for the commercial and industrial sector as a further step towards ensuring the sector pays a fair share of the city’s operating and infrastructure investment costs. The proposal was consulted upon as part of the 2022/23 Annual Plan.

Excluding water charges, the commercial sector is currently contributing 23% of total rates revenue. This is significantly less than most New Zealand metropolitan local centres, where the commercial and industrial sector contributes an average of 30% of total rates.

A review of the rating system was requested by commissioners when they approved the 2021-31 Long Term Plan, to explore options for sharing the cost of investment in infrastructure, particularly transport, more equitably.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley said the council had worked with the sector through the annual plan consultation process to find and implement a more equitable solution.

“We met with commercial and industrial property-owners, as well as businesses, earlier this year to talk to them about the proposed changes. Even though many are facing economic headwinds, at the moment, the vast majority were in support of the change, because they understand that we have to continue investing in our infrastructure.”

The consultation came on the back of independent research which showed just over half of the daily trips on the city’s transport network related to commercial and industrial activities, but the sector contributed less than a quarter of transport rates revenue.

Commissioners resolved to change both the general rate differential and the existing targeted transport rate, which would see the commercial and industrial sector contribute half of the funding for the transport activity.

A two-year phase-in period was approved, so the commercial and industrial sector’s general rate differential will move to 1.9 and their transportation targeted rate differential will move to 3.33 in 2022/23. The second phase, planned for the 2023/24 Annual Plan process, will be to move the commercial and industrial sectors’ general rate differential to 2.13 and their transportation targeted rate differential to 5.

The Commissioners also requested at the 2022/23 Annual Plan deliberations meeting on 24 May that staff continue to look at further options for appropriate rating within the commercial and industrial sectors.

“Previously, residential ratepayers were paying more than they should, compared to the benefits they received from the transport network, and that anomaly needed to be addressed. This change ensures our rating system is fairer for all ratepayers,” Anne said.

The decision comes as the council budgets to invest $90 million in the transportation network projects in 2022/23, rising to nearly $300 million by 2030/31, to reflect the increasingly significant transport investment needed. Over $2 billion is budgeted for the transport activity over the next 10 years.

Following the adoption of the 2021-31 Long Term Plan Amendment and 2022/23 Annual Plan budget, ratepayers will receive a rates assessment and first invoice in August.

Property owners will continue to be able to see the impact of the proposed changes on their rates via the rates calculator which is available on the Tauranga City Council website.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>

National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 