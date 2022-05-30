Roading Subcontractors Facing SFO Charges Named

Two defendants facing Serious Fraud Office charges for allegedly giving gifts to two employees of the roading contracting company, Broadspectrum, in exchange for being awarded road maintenance contracts, can be named after abandoning their appeal for continued name suppression.

Frederick Pou and Jeanette Pou, directors of Coastal Roading Contractors Limited, each face a representative charge of ‘giving gifts to agent without consent of principal’.

The charges relate to the awarding of road maintenance work in South Auckland.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty and are next due to appear in court on 22 June 2022.

