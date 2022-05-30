Roading Subcontractors Facing SFO Charges Named
Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
Two defendants facing Serious Fraud Office charges for
allegedly giving gifts to two employees of the roading
contracting company, Broadspectrum, in exchange for being
awarded road maintenance contracts, can be named after
abandoning their appeal for continued name
suppression.
Frederick Pou and Jeanette Pou, directors
of Coastal Roading Contractors Limited, each face a
representative charge of ‘giving gifts to agent without
consent of principal’.
The charges relate to the
awarding of road maintenance work in South
Auckland.
The defendants have pleaded not guilty and
are next due to appear in court on 22 June
2022.
