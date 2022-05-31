First Ever Greyhound Adoption Day In Christchurch

Cantabrians will have the opportunity to adopt a retired greyhound in person at the Greyhounds as Pets Christchurch Adoption Day this Saturday, the 4th June at The Barkery.

This event will see adoptable greyhounds available for meet and greets and rehoming on the same day for the first time ever in Christchurch. There will be a number of ex-racers present, each with a unique personality. Greyhounds as Pets staff will be on hand to answer questions, guide applicants through the adoption process and of course, help match each family with the perfect greyhound for their home and lifestyle.

“Every greyhound is unique,” says Daniel Bohan, Public Relations Coordinator, “but one thing they all have in common is how special they are. There’s just some magical about greyhounds.”

There will be somewhat a festival air to the event, with dogs, food and a bustle of activity.

The Barkery, New Zealand’s first adoptable dog café, will be hosting the event and the environment will be ideal for getting to know the dogs with custom-designed sensory spaces for cuddles, pats and play time.

The Greyhounds as Pets will also run a pop-up shop on hand to help equip new greyhound owners with everything they will need for their new best friend, such as collars, coats and food. 100% of shop sales goes to support greyhound adoption.

Event organizers do encourage those interested in adopting to pre-register a time slot as it is expected to be busy.

A similar Adoption Day recently held in Auckland was the first of its kind in New Zealand and saw seven lucky hounds going home with new families on the day. Greyhounds as Pets expects the Christchurch Adoption Day to be bigger and better and hopes to find homes for all adoptable dogs attending.

Greyhounds as Pets is the largest greyhound rehoming charity in New Zealand, adopting hundreds of dogs each year as they come out of the racing industry. Greyhounds make wonderful pets due to their gentle, loving and lazy natures. All greyhounds are carefully assessed and matched to their new owners to ensure a mutually successful adoption.

“We have we have decided to try something new here and take the hounds to the people. We encourage anyone considering bring a pet into their life to come out to the Christchurch Adoption Day and take the opportunity to meet some of these magical creatures in person and fall in love.”

The Greyhounds as Pets Christchurch Adoption Day event will be held at The Barkery, 395 New Brighton Rd, Burwood, Christchurch between 10am and 2pm. Pre-registrations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/events/346593947456711.

