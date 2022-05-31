Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Getting Whānau Kura-ready For Tamariki To Thrive

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 5:37 pm
Press Release: Rata Foundation

Demand for te reo Māori education continues to grow across Aotearoa New Zealand. More and more whānau are enrolling their tamariki in kōhanga reo to give them an immersive, kaupapa Māori education.

National education outcomes show that students in kaupapa Māori learning settings are more likely to leave school with higher NCEA qualifications and university entrance than Māori learners in English medium schools – but many tamariki aren’t continuing their learning to kura kaupapa Māori.

“Research shows that nationally around half of tamariki who attend kaupapa Māori Early Years options move on to kaupapa Māori learning settings,” says Dr Hana O'Regan, Tumu Whakarae of CORE Education. “We were driven by the significance that kāupapa Māori education pathways have for te reo Maori regeneration as well as Maori education success.

“We need to remove the barriers to maintaining a kaupapa Māori pathway to set tamariki up for success.”

This is part of an Early Years research project in Ōtautahi Christchurch, which is focused on bridging the gap between kōhanga reo and kura. It’s about helping schools get ready for tamariki and whānau – rather than tamariki and their whānau getting ready for them.

The two-year research project is the result of a partnership between Christchurch-based Rātā Foundation and CORE Education (a research and learning-focused social enterprise) and includes three streams of research – English medium, kaupapa Māori, and Pacific language mediums.

The kaupapa Māori research focuses on how tamariki transition from kōhanga reo to kura; what whānau need to make informed decisions about Māori education for their tamariki; and how kaiako, kōhanga and kura can better support tamariki and whānau.

“A crucial part of this research was understanding the barriers for tamariki and whānau,” says Rātā Foundation Chief Executive, Leighton Evans. “You cannot separate whānau from tamariki – the strength in this project lies in understanding that they are intrinsically connected, they depend on one another.

“It’s not just about simply moving from one learning centre to another, it’s about bridging cultural divisions and understanding the huge role that whānau play as key influencers for tamariki.”

For many Māori, kura is an opportunity for tamariki mokopuna to experience an ongoing kaupapa Māori learning pathway through te reo, and to be in a place where their culture and sense of belonging is encouraged and supported – an opportunity that many whānau haven’t had themselves.

“Some of the parents who took part in this project said that they had dreamed of going to kura and wanted to make sure their tamariki had the kura experience to connect with te ao Māori and their whakapapa that they missed out on,” says Dr O'Regan.

“But we discovered that many whānau are nervous about their own fluency of te reo and knowledge of tikanga Māori, which is a barrier that we haven’t been providing the right support to overcome.”

Four kaiako researchers from two kōhanga reo and two kura in Ōtautahi took part in the research and were supported by researchers from CORE Education. The schools included Te Kura Whakapūmau i te Reo Tūturu ki Waitaha, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whānau Tahi, Te Kōhanga Reo o Ōterepo and Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Whānau Tahi.

The research found that whānau and tamariki need more support and resources before starting school about the kura system and their role in it, the enrolment and pre-entry process and what tamariki need to know before their first day at kura.

“Through the project we created various rauemi for whānau and tamariki,” says Tumu Te Aho Māori, Nichole Gully. “One rauemi is a pukapuka with a collection of stories and images about the first days of kura from recent kōhanga reo graduates and kaiako.”

Another key finding was that building genuine connections between kura, kōhanga and kāinga is at the heart of enabling whānau and tamariki to maintain a kaupapa Māori learning pathway.

“The most important part of this research is understanding that learning extends far beyond the classroom and impacts on the whole whānau and even an entire hapori,” says Dr O'Regan.

“It's about challenging all whānau, kaiako and other kaimahi to work together and create an environment where tamariki can be successful.”

Joint media release from Rātā Foundation and CORE Education.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rata Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Regulating Guns And Supermarkets


Thanks to decades of free market zealots opposed on principle to sensible regulation… We’re now faced with a supermarket duopoly so entrenched that any prospective new entrant would have to think twice before taking them on. Even if they did, it might take as much as an estimated $1 billion investment upfront and 100 stores before the new entrant could hope to start getting price traction on the incumbents. For the foreseeable, we’re left with a government that’s merely tinkering with the problem. Consumers should not be holding their breath over what even the sensible regulatory steps announced yesterday by the government might achieve...
More>>



 
 

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 