Local Theologian Criticises Vatican

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 6:37 am
Press Release: SNAP

A New Zealand theologian has expressed disappointment the Vatican did not use non-church experts in its recent three-year pilot of new law to hold Catholic bishops to account for their safeguarding procedures. Catholic bishops worldwide have come under severe criticisms for transferring priests who have committed sexual abuse crimes and not reporting them to local law enforcement bodies.

Dr Christopher Longhurst, who once worked at the Vatican and heads the local branch of international survivor group SNAP, says it is essential that the Catholic Church be transparent and credible and not be seen as investigating its own as it has in the past.

“There is a lack of credible information for Catholics to have trust and confidence that the whole process regarding sexual abuse complaints referred to Rome for investigation is nothing more than a sham. Complaints have now simply been buried at the Vatican for the sake of convenience.” Such a lack of accountability gives more reason for the need of an independent enquiry process by a jurisdiction entirely outside the Church’s hierarchical structure.”

The pilot known as Vos Estis Lux Mundi was introduced by Pope Francis three years ago and was noted by New Zealand’s Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State and Faith-Based Care. Dr Longhurst says there are survivors within the Church in New Zealand who could help local Catholic bishops to review the pilot’s effectiveness if they want to be transparent and credible.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests in Aotearoa New Zealand

