Māori Scholarship Programme Opens For Its Second Round Of Applications

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 11:36 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

The second tranche of applications for MidCentral DHB’s Māori Scholarship programme opens on 1 June 2022. The scholarship programme includes two intakes per annum to ensure we capture students who start their study mid-year.

The scholarships aim is to support increased Māori representation among MidCentral Health’s workforce including primary, community, hospital and specialist services by reducing the financial barrier to studying for Māori students. The scholarship offers partial funding covering study fees for those in tertiary education.

The scholarship programme is one of several programmes of work introduced to increase the number of kaimahi Māori coming into the MidCentral Health workforce. Guided by Kaimahi Ora, Whānau Ora, MidCentrals Māori Health Workforce Development Plan, it aspires to build a flourishing workforce that supports patients and whānau. By developing the Māori health workforce, MidCentral expect to improve health outcomes for Māori by creating culturally responsive and engaging environments.

MidCentral DHBs General Manager Māori Health, Tracee Te Huia said it’s important our workforce is capable of delivering engaging and culturally safe services to Māori to ensure greater outcomes for our population. These scholarships will go a long way to supporting Māori students aspiring to work in health whether that is in community or hospital.

“The Māori workforce has increased to just over ten percent of the total staff within the DHB over the past six months. We aspire to reach a workforce that reflects our community population percentage, which is around 20 percent. We are also considering how we partner to grow the Māori workforce for Iwi and community”.

“The scholarship is available to Māori who are currently secondary school students preparing to attend tertiary education, or those currently undertaking an undergraduate and post-graduate course. We’re not just making way for new graduates; we need leaders and managers in the sector as well.”

Since the first tranche, MidCentral DHB has partnered with the Māori Education Trust and Pūhoro STEMM Academy to increase accessibility to health careers for Māori. Successful applicants not only receive the financial scholarship but will also be supported throughout their studies. Recipients can attend regular hui where they can meet, kōrero and network with other recipients and those currently working in the sector.

“If we are serious about improving Māori health we need more qualified Māori in every part of the sector. We need those who are well connected into our communities and are able to engage effectively to deliver quality services. Having a strong workforce development plan that drives for a flourishing and competent Māori workforce will ensure our future is in good hands.”

Applications open on June 1 until 13 July 2022. To find out more, head to Pae Ora Paiaka Whaiora Hauora Māori Scholarships (midcentraldhb.govt.nz)

