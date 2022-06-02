Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Napier Man Sentenced To 5 Years And 5 Months For Possessing And Distributing Child Exploitation Material

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

A Napier man has been sentenced to 5 years and 5 months in the Napier District Court today, after pleading guilty to nine representative charges relating to the possession and distribution of objectionable images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

Connor Graham, 24, from Napier was charged after more than 4700 objectionable images and videos were found on his devices.

Tim Houston, Manager of the Digital Child Exploitation Team at DIA, welcomed the sentence.

“This man is a significant offender and this period of imprisonment will ensure that he is unable to access or trade images of child sexual abuse.”

“Images of child sexual abuse are the result of real children being sexually abused and exploited. Those who distribute these images need to bear a direct responsibility for the original abuse, as well as being responsible for encouraging the production of more images and more abuse of victims.”

Houston is clear that the protection of children and the prevention of further exploitation is fundamental to the work that the Digital Child Exploitation Team does.

“Our priority is to ensure that anyone who creates, possesses and distributes objectionable material involving child sexual abuse imagery is detected, investigated, prosecuted and sentenced in order to deter others, and denounce this horrendous crime.” said Houston.

Graham’s sentence includes the destruction of property used in the offending and he is required to register as a child sex offender.

If you are concerned that something you have seen may be objectionable or want to report a crime, you can report it to the Digital Child Exploitation team at DIA.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime,

Child Abuse: Directory for information and support

Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

If you are concerned about your own activity online or someone else’s sexual behaviour, you should contact organisations such as,

Safe Network: 09 377 9898

WellStop: 04 566 4745

STOP: 03 353 0257

Or local treatment providers, or specialist therapists.

The Department of Internal Affairs uses the term child sexual abuse imagery. The term child pornography downplays the harm of child sexual abuse.

