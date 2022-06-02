Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Govt Can Back Māori Climate Action By Getting Out Of The Way

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Te Taumata

Māori don’t need climate education, they need the Government to stop preventing them from taking climate action, says leading independent organisation for Māori business, Te Taumata.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw and Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri made the latest in a series of post-Budget announcements on Tuesday to showcase the Government’s spending on climate action. Included was a plan from the Government to ‘share learning’ so Māori could be ‘doing their bit to reduce emissions’.

Te Taumata Chair Chris Karamea Insley says the Government’s latest announcements are frankly insulting at a time when the Government is proposing to legislate away Māori landowner rights removing the single largest opportunity for Māori to engage in climate action.

“Māori landowners have a $7 billion opportunity to participate in the carbon economy,” says Chris Insley. “To make that possible, all the Government needs to do is…nothing.

“If our land is not tied up in red tape, we can ‘do our bit’ for climate change – as the Minister puts it – and for Aotearoa as well. And we can do it without millions in cost to the taxpayer.”

Mr Insley says the Government is doing enormous damage to the value of whenua Māori and the future of Māori around Aotearoa through their current proposal to remove exotics from the NZ Emissions Trading Scheme.

“Our Māori forestry leaders have been highlighting a potentially transformative opportunity to see massive growth in the Māori economy – with benefits flowing through every Iwi, hapū and whanau – by using what is otherwise ‘low productivity land’ to establish fast-growing exotic trees for the permanent category of the ETS.

“The Government seems unable to get past the coloniser mindset of telling our whanau how to use our lands and educating us on ‘doing our bit’ through the narrow constraints of the western view of land use,” says Mr Insley. “In doing so, they are denying Māori the right to use our land as we see fit, in what amounts to one of the largest confiscations of the value of whenua Māori in recent memory.”

Minister Shaw recognises “that transition should be led by Māori and that will require building Crown–Māori relationships and capability to work together as equal partners”.

“At present we have seen very little evidence of a commitment to this approach, as the Government continues to try to dictate their climate agenda to us, while hamstringing the single most effective opportunity for Māori-led climate action,” says Mr Insley.

“It is simply unacceptable to produce a raft of policies, followed by narrowly focused and time constrained processes that can scarcely be called consultation, and call it a commitment to partnership.

“We expect the Government to start from the beginning with us to show a true commitment as equal partners under Te Tiriti o Waitangi. At the very least, they need to get out of our way and allow our landowners to unlock the potential of our whenua as a transformative resource for climate action.”

Te Taumata will be carrying its message to Government as part of a delegation of Māori landowner leaders and forestry experts who will be travelling to Wellington to meet with Ministers on 9th June.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Taumata on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 