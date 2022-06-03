Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Report Highlights Human Impacts On Wellington Harbour Health

Friday, 3 June 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

A comprehensive report from Greater Wellington, in partnership with Wellington Water, on the ecological health of the region’s largest harbour, Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington Harbour) has just been published.

Every four years, data is analysed from over twenty strategically placed monitoring sites, including several control sites in the depths of the harbour. The findings look to understand the impact that human activity and subsequent sediment contamination have had over time.

Two key findings are the high amounts of muddy sediments at all sites barring Evan’s Bay and high concentrations of copper, lead, and legacy concentrations of mercury at some sites.

“This hasn’t happened overnight, rather over decades or longer” said Megan Melidonis, GW Senior Environmental Scientist, referring to the metal concentrations.

“Left untouched this industrial legacy often has limited effect on the marine environment, but when disturbances shift sediment, toxic effects can be felt both within localised bottom dwelling animal communities and within the wider aquatic environment.

Such a disruption of the natural food chain may deter visiting marine life such as dolphins, orcas and seabirds but may also affect important aquatic habitats including recently discovered beds of red seaweed, an important habitat in Wellington Harbour that provides refuge for an abundance of sea life including the elusive decorator crab”.

“Potential degradation of the harbour is not confined to industrial sites as monitoring areas further afield are vulnerable to sediment, nutrients and contaminants from rivers and paved areas.

“Being a deep basin harbour, Te Whanganui-a-Tara encourages the retention of fine sediment, while the activity of waves and wind fetch over its great expanse can shift sediment and associated contaminants from point source stormwater discharges, industrial sites, and areas focused around port activities.

Wellington Water are required to monitor sites within Wellington Harbour as a condition of the consent granted to them to allow discharges to the marine environment.

“With numerous outfalls located around the Harbour, we not only need to be aware of what’s entering our harbours through stormwater but also ensuring we’re not inadvertently contributing to the deterioration of our marine and coastal environments” said Melidonis, referring also to over 700 litter items recorded in an area only the length of a rugby field, during quarterly Litter Intelligence surveys at 11 sites around Te Whanganui-a-Tara coastline.

“Common household rubbish from plastic bags through to more unusual items like bikes and scooters are occasionally found, with our Harbours patrol vessel also pulling out odd bits of discarded household items from time to time.

Greater Wellington Climate Committee Chair and Regional Councillor, Thomas Nash said there is a lot that people and organisations and businesses in Wellington can all be consciously doing to dispose of their waste and to do more to help the plants and animals – precious local taonga – to thrive.

Washing your vehicles and equipment in places where the runoff will be contained onto land rather run straight down a stormwater drain and into the sea, replace parts when you can with more environmentally sound components and use fewer herbicides and pesticides in your garden, it all helps. Whatever you do, always report any pollution incidents to us for investigation on 0800 496 734.

“Human activity in and around this wāhi tapu (sacred area) determines the harbour’s health.

“We want to help people and organisations understand the impact of our activity and recognise the intrinsic link between our actions on land and the impacts on water. Doing this will help us all minimise the harmful impacts we have, adopt an environmentally conscious outlook for our activities and allow our harbour to flourish with abundant native life and wider climate benefits”.

As part of Greater Wellington’s Whaitua programme, documents have recently been published featuring recommendations, information on issues affecting water quality in the Wellington and Hutt Valley catchment, and pathways to wai ora (healthy water).

The full technical report and findings are available for members of the public at gw.govt.nz/harbour-reporting.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 