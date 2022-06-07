Police Investigating Unexplained Death, Te Aro
Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police are investigating after the body of a
woman was found at a
Webb Street, Te Aro address early
this morning.
Police were called to the property about
2.40am.
Her death is currently being treated as
unexplained and a scene examination
is being carried
out.
Police can confirm the woman was Joanne Elizabeth
Ingham, 43, of Wellington.
Enquiries into her death
are
ongoing.
