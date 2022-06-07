Police Investigating Unexplained Death, Te Aro

Wellington Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found at a

Webb Street, Te Aro address early this morning.

Police were called to the property about 2.40am.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and a scene examination

is being carried out.

Police can confirm the woman was Joanne Elizabeth Ingham, 43, of Wellington.

Enquiries into her death are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

