Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council Seeks Review Of Ports Of Auckland Automation Project

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Council is seeking a review of decisions made by the former chief executive and Board of Directors of the Ports of Auckland (POAL) to commence a now-cancelled project to automate its Fergusson Container Terminal.

Mayor Phil Goff and Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback say the decision to cancel the project, which was announced today by POAL, is appropriate in the circumstances, but a review is needed to ensure proper processes were followed by the Port’s former leadership, and that similar failures cannot occur again in the future.

“The decision by POAL’s previous chief executive and former board is of deep concern to council, as the sole shareholder of the Ports,” Mayor Goff says.

“While a significant portion of the investment made by POAL has gone towards valuable infrastructure such as container cranes and a new third wharf that will provide ongoing value, the decision by POAL’s former leadership to embark on the project has resulted in wasted expenditure of around $65 million.

“Under the Port Companies Act, the board of directors is responsible for running the Port Company and the shareholder has limited ability to intervene in operational matters. At the time of the decision, an intermediary body – Auckland Council Investments Limited (ACIL) – further kept the Port at arm’s length from council oversight. It has since been abolished,” he says.

A substantive shakeup of the Port’s leadership has also been instituted over the past 12 months and moves taken to strengthen council oversight of POAL.

“I have consistently expressed the view that when it comes to implementing new technology, being at the cutting edge of implementing that tech carries a high level of risk. I am concerned that the former chief executive and board did not do sufficient due diligence to determine how those risks would be managed before committing to significant capital expenditure.

“The new board and chief executive have made an appropriate decision in the circumstances and are not to blame for the losses that have been incurred. However, along with council’s chief executive, I have asked the POAL board to review the processes that led to the decision to undertake the project, to ensure that proper process was followed and to determine whether the decisions were made based on adequate information and advice.”

Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback says it is important that a review takes place as soon as possible.

“The performance of POAL is important to Auckland, our communities and businesses,” he says.

“Following recent changes to the POAL leadership, including a new chief executive and board chair, POAL has the skills and expertise needed to help address its challenges and lift its performance.

“The new board and chief executive are clear on the council’s expectations around improving performance and ensuring POAL is able to deliver effectively for Auckland and New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Nurses Are Our Prime Export To Australia


That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...
More>>



 
 

Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 