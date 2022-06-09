Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Civil Defence Campaign Warns Kiwis To “Get The Flood Out!”

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 11:00 am
Press Release: National Emergency Management Agency

A new Civil Defence campaign promoting flood safety will urge Kiwis to Get The Flood Out as winter weather ramps up.

The National Emergency Management Agency today launched the “GTFO” campaign to warn people about the dangers of flood water. The campaign will be rolled out across online media, radio, posters and Civil Defence channels nationwide.

The campaign features an exuberant voiceover from iconic Kiwi broadcaster Dougal Stevenson (see attached video and audio files.)

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Gary Knowles says “Floods are Aotearoa’s number one hazard in terms of frequency and damage, and they can also be very dangerous.

“Flood water can contain sewage, toxic chemicals and hidden debris. It can drown you or pick up your vehicle with you in it.

“GTFO is an attention-grabbing campaign that will remind Kiwis to Get The Flood Out by steering clear of flood water.”

Mr Knowles said the campaign also warned people not to let kids play in flood water.

“While it may seem like fun after a big dumping of rain, flood water is never safe for kids to play in.”

GTFO has been developed in tandem with a second “Flood Waters Are Deep Trouble” campaign, which has a more serious tone and will be rolled out when severe weather, such as red weather warnings, is forecast.

For tips on about getting ready for storms and floods, visit getready.govt.nz. For the latest weather forecasts and warnings, visit metservice.co.nz .

