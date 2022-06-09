Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

WREMO Urges Coastal Residents In Porirua And Kāpiti To Prepare For Heavy Swells

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Wellington Region Emergency Management Office

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) is urging coastal residents in Porirua and Kāpiti to prepare for the Heavy Swell Warning in place from midnight tonight until midnight Friday.

WREMO Regional Manager Jeremy Holmes says the swell warning, issued by MetService for the coastal areas between taki and Cape Terawhiti (south of Makara), is likely to bring more impacts than what were seen following last week’s swell warning for the same area.

“The waves have the potential be higher with more energy which could cause more wave runup and surface flooding than what was seen last week.”

Coastal residents in Porirua and Kāpiti can expect localised instances of coastal erosion, scouring, surface flooding and deposition of driftwood, seaweed, sand and gravel. Beach users, recreational fishers, surf-casters, kayakers, wind surfers, surf kiters, divers, boaties should to take extra care and consider delaying any trips, Holmes says.

“Porirua residents in Titahi Bay, Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay could see high waves, erosion and impacts to seawalls and surface flooding caused by waves overtopping onto roads in these areas. We advise residents in these areas to park their cars away from the seaward side of the road if possible.

“Kāpiti residents in Paekakariki, Raumati South, Raumati Beach, Te Horo Beach and Otaki Beach could see waves overtopping seawalls causing surface flooding and debris disposal. We could also see debris disposal and surface flooding on State Highway 59 so we urge anyone planning to drive along this road to take care and use Transmission Gully as an alternative if they can.

“There could be localised flooding around streams including Rangiuru Stream in Otaki Beach, the lower reaches of Mangaone Stream in Te Horo Beach and Wharemauku Stream in Raumati Beach,” Holmes says.

There is also potential for flooding of the Waikanae River at Otaihanga and around lower reaches of the river, depending on the rainfall that is seen today.

“We urge residents in affected areas to start thinking about ways to reduce impacts of swells on their property, such as using sandbags or barriers and moving things off their front lawn and driveway.”

Porirua City Council and Kāpiti Coast District Council each have teams on standby to monitor and help with any potential impacts of the heavy swells.

“There are a number of other weather warnings and watches in place across the Wellington Region including a Heavy Rain Warning, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, a Severe Wind Warning and a Severe Wind Watch, so please check metservice.com/warnings for more information on these.”

Holmes says in future, coastal residents should start to prepare for heavy swell warnings by creating a household plan, getting to know who in their street may need extra assistance and having a grab bag ready, in case they need to leave quickly.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sinai, Where It Suits Us To Waive International Treaties


Farmers are currently enjoying the highest prices and payouts in the history of this country. They will never be better placed to acknowledge that their wealth comes on the back of climate-changing emissions and causes serious amounts of water and soil pollution. Costs which everyone else is having to shoulder. That being so, the gist of this week’s He Waka Eke Noa, report – a working group joint effort...
More>>



 
 

Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 