Local Clubs Sporting Vaccine Opportunities

Sports clubs around Auckland are opening their doors for more than just sport this weekend with winter wellness and vaccination events at various clubs across the city.

NRHCC Vaccination Programme Clinical Director Dr Anthony Jordan said with winter weather now hitting much of the country, it’s important to think about your winter wellness plan.

“As we had expected, we are already seeing a spike in winter illness across Auckland and it’s not just flu or ongoing COVID-19 cases.

“There are many other conditions that become more of a concern over this period so we need to plan now to protect ourselves from worsening illness.

“Getting your flu vaccination or ensuring you are up to date with your COVID-19 boosters are two important things we can do. With lots of vaccination clinics around, people can get those done this weekend.

“It is also important that people with longer term health issues, who do often find it harder in the winter, have all the necessary medications they need and have a plan in place to get extra care and support should they need it.”

The Netball Community and Events Centre in Manurewa, Kolmar Rugby Sport Club, Hawks Rugby League Club in Māngere East, and Auckland Netball Centre in St Johns will be all be offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines this weekend.

Other vaccination events are also on, including during tomorrow’s Pasefika Market in Manurewa. See below for further details on each event, which can also be found here:

Pasefika Market Vax Event, Fri 10 Jun, 8am-4:30pm, Netball Community and Events Centre, 95 Browns Road, Manurewa

47 Favona Road Event, Sat 11 Jun, 8:30am-3:30pm, 47 Favona Road, Favona

Tongan Vaccination Event, Sat 11 Jun, 10am-4pm, 3A King Street, Otahuhu

Māngere Town Centre Car Park, Sat 11 Jun, 9am-4pm, Māngere Town Centre Car Park, Orly Road

Kolmar Rugby Sport Club, Sat 11 Jun, 8:30am-4:30pm, Kolmar Sports Club

Lindisfarre Reserve - Vaccination Day, Sat 11 Jun, 10am-2pm, Corner of Tonar St and Lake Road, Northcote

Hawks Rugby League Club - Vaccination Day, Sat 11 Jun, 9am-3pm, 10 Hain Ave, Māngere East

Roulston St Carpark - Vaccination Event, Sat 11 Jun, 10am-2pm, Roulston Street Carpark (Opposite Pukekohe Vaccination Centre)

Rally Your Village, Sat 11 Jun, 9am-3pm, Ōtara Rugby Club, 95R Ōtara Road

Auckland Netball Centre, Sat 12 Jun, 3pm-4pm, 7 Allison Ferguson Drive, St Johns

People can also walk in or drive up to a number of community vaccination centres, offering both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations. Their operating hours are listed on our website: www.vaccinateforauckland.nz

People can also book in with GPs and walk in at most pharmacies – all of which have their operating hours listed on the Healthpoint website. There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

© Scoop Media

