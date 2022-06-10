Former Roading Maintenance Manager Sentenced On Corruption Charges

A former maintenance manager who pleaded guilty to accepting gifts in exchange for his role in awarding road maintenance work to subcontractors has today been sentenced to 11 months home detention.

Former Broadspectrum maintenance manager Aurelian Mihai Hossu (also known as Michael Hossu) pleaded guilty in April to four charges of acceptance of gifts by agent. He was sentenced today in the Auckland District Court. Mr Hossu has also made a reparation payment of $90,000.

Mr Hossu is one of six people facing Serious Fraud Office charges in this case.

The SFO alleges a second former Broadspectrum employee (who has name suppression) also received gifts in exchange for awarding road maintenance work to subcontractors between 2015 and 2018.

Four subcontractors who were awarded the work (Frederick Pou and Jeanette Pou of Coastal Roading Contractors, Richard Motilal of Engineering and Aviation Supplies, and one who has continuing name suppression) also face charges.

All five remaining defendants will appear in court on 22 June.

