Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZPFU Members Start Strike Action On Monday Morning

Sunday, 12 June 2022, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union members start industrial action early Monday in their fight for reasonable wages and safer working conditions.

This strike action is largely behind the scenes and will not affect firefighters who will be responding to fires and emergencies and protecting the public as usual.

There is currently a fire crisis with Fire and Emergency NZ failing to employ sufficient career firefighters and 111 emergency call centre dispatchers to meet minimum staffing. As a result, some career stations have closed, fire trucks have been taken offline or firefighters are riding in unsafe short-crews to keep the fire trucks responding. If a fire truck is offline, a truck from further afield responds costing valuable time. FENZ’s own promotional advertising states minutes can be the difference between life and death.

  • Firefighters are reporting working extraordinary hours trying to keep the fire trucks responding. Employed to work 42 hours a week, firefighters are largely working 60-80 hours and some report working 100 hours. FENZ is refusing to acknowledge the crisis and cancelled the April 2022 career firefighter recruit course.
  • It was recently reported that FENZ firefighters respond to 96% of all out of hospital cardiac arrests across New Zealand. Professional career firefighters are co-responded with ambulance to the most life-threatening cases. Some firefighters report routinely attending multiple deaths a shift. The Union is seeking guaranteed mental health and wellbeing programmes that meet the needs of firefighters and ongoing access to psychological professionals. FENZ has refused stating it will deliver mental health programmes on an “ad hoc” basis.
  • All ranks of firefighters are low paid. The lower ranks of firefighters are the poorest paid across FENZ. They are barely paid the adult minimum wage and the current wage offer from FENZ still leaves them poorly paid.
  • The Officer ranks are also devalued and disrespected. FENZ pays some administration staff more than professional career Fire Officers who have been firefighting for more than 10 years.
  • FENZ HQ staff are automatically covered with income protection insurance but FENZ is refusing to pay an allowance to assist firefighters and other NZPFU members to protect their health needs and income. Career firefighters are at high risk of contracting specific cancers due to exposures to carcinogens at fires, they have a high incidence of injury due to the dangerous and physically demanding work and the firefighters and 111 emergency call centre staff are routinely exposed to trauma requiring mental health assistance. FENZ said they were “not attracted” to provide income protection for NZPFU members.

NZPFU members recently overwhelmingly voted on a strategy of strike action escalation. The NZPFU members have sent a very clear and loud message that FENZ’s current offer devalues and disrespects the work they do and the inherent risks to their health, safety and wellbeing. The Union has called on FENZ the need to change their approach to the negotiations for a collective agreement and be prepared to negotiate fair wages and safer working conditions.

The NZPFU represents professional career firefighters, 111 emergency call centre dispatchers, Volunteer Support Officers, community risk reduction and resilience advisors, trainers and other specialist roles.

Go to www.firecrisis.nz for more information.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sinai, Where It Suits Us To Waive International Treaties


Farmers are currently enjoying the highest prices and payouts in the history of this country. They will never be better placed to acknowledge that their wealth comes on the back of climate-changing emissions and causes serious amounts of water and soil pollution. Costs which everyone else is having to shoulder. That being so, the gist of this week’s He Waka Eke Noa, report – a working group joint effort...
More>>



 
 


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>


Government: Next Steps To Protect New Zealand’s Unique Biodiversity
The Government has announced its next steps to protect our native plants and wildlife from the threat of extinction, releasing a National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPS-IB) exposure draft and a draft implementation plan... More>>


Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>




Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 