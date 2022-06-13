Horowhenua Weather Event - Update 4 10.15am - Monday 13 June 2022

Horowhenua residents are being encouraged to stay indoors if they can and limit any non-essential travel. Thunderstorms overnight have caused localised surface flooding, with Foxton and Foxton Beach residents being impacted the most.

High tide coupled with high winds at Foxton Beach Wharf has led to flooding across the Manawatū Marine Boating Club carpark, inundating Hartley Street.

Civil Defence Emergency Management is monitoring the situation, with contractors, Council staff and Fire and Emergency on the ground to offer support. Additional sandbags have been sourced to provide further protection to property if needed.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says “On the whole, our water and wastewater treatment plants are holding up well under the additional strain, but this afternoon’s weather forecast is of concern. Please keep an eye on Council’s Facebook page for regular updates.”

Weather forecast

The Tararua Range has a heavy rain warning from 9am to 8pm on Monday 13 June, with a further 60-80mm of rain expected on top of what has already fallen. Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Horowhenua to Wellington North of Johnsonville has a heavy rain warning with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms expected. Expect a further 40-70mm of rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch, strong wind watch and heavy swell warning is also in place for the remainder of the day.

Infrastructure

· Levin Water Treatment plant is up and running.

· Tokomaru Water Treatment plant is offline due to high turbidity. A water tanker is onsite to supplement water as required.

· Shannon Water Treatment plant is running.

· Foxton and Foxton Beach Water Treatment plants are running and at capacity.

Power supply

Electra are aware of power lines issues from Levin East to Mangahao and Levin West to Foxton. Linespeople are out investigating. Visit outages.electra.co.nz for regular updates.

Roading and surface flooding

We have had reports of surface flooding and deployed contractors and sandbags to the following locations -

· Foxton and Foxton Beach – particularly Hartley Street and Dawson Street

· Goldsmith Crescent

· Denton Road

· Arapaepae Road

· Central Service Lane

· Lancaster Street

· Bishops Road, Ōhau

Waka Kotahi NZTA have an Area Warning in place for SH1 Ōtaki. Electra is onsite near Ōtaki Gorge Road with project crews repairing power lines that got hit by a tree. Visit journeys.nzta.govt.nz for State Highway updates.

Animal Welfare

Council’s Animal Welfare team have partnered with HUHA to offer support to any animals impacted by the adverse weather. They have stock trailers, temporary yards and food on hand for animals in need. Call 06 366 0999 if you require support.

Assistance available

Please call Council on 06 366 0999 if you have been effected by the current weather event and need support.

