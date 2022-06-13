Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horowhenua Weather Event – Update 5 3.00pm - Monday 13 June 2022

Monday, 13 June 2022, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Mayor Bernie Wanden extends his support to those properties that have been affected by today’s severe weather. “With high tide expected later tonight and waves expected to reach seven metres, we are doing what we can to protect and support those residents that are in greatest need.”

Horizons Regional Council are deploying a preventative flood barrier across Hartley Street, Foxton Beach at 4pm today, in preparation for high tide at 8.29pm. Traffic management will be put in place later on today to enable residents to access their properties, with contractors monitoring the area. Several properties on Hartley Street have been contacted as well as the Manawatū Marine Boating Club, as access will be limited from 7pm tonight through until midnight.

Horizons Regional Council are preparing for a Moutoa floodgate operation tonight, as current modelling indicates that the Manawatū River levels at Moutoa will require an operation around midnight. Horizons emergency management controller Craig Grant says “We expect to have a further update about any coastal impacts and river levels following our 4pm briefing.”

Horowhenua Civil Defence Emergency Management continues to monitor the situation across the district, with contractors, Council staff and Fire and Emergency on the ground to offer support. Additional sandbags have been sourced to provide further protection to property if needed.

Weather forecast

The Tararua Range has a heavy rain warning from 9am to 8pm on Monday 13 June, with a further 60-80mm of rain expected on top of what has already fallen. Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Horowhenua to Wellington North of Johnsonville has a heavy rain warning with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms expected. Expect a further 40-70mm of rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch, strong wind watch and heavy swell warning is also in place for the remainder of the day.

Infrastructure

· Levin Water Treatment plant is up and running.

· Tokomaru Water Treatment plant is offline due to high turbidity. A water tanker is onsite to supplement water as required.

· Shannon Water Treatment plant is running.

· Foxton and Foxton Beach Water Treatment plants are running and at capacity.

· Foxton Wastewater Treatment plant is struggling to keep up with demand, as stormwater infiltration has significantly increased inflow.

Power supply

Electra are aware of power line issues from Levin East to Mangahao after lightning has interfered with the line. Lines people are out investigating. Visit outages.electra.co.nz for regular updates.

Roading and surface flooding

We have had reports of surface flooding and deployed contractors and sandbags to the following locations -

· Foxton and Foxton Beach – particularly Hartley Street and Dawson Street

· Goldsmith Crescent

· Denton Road

· Arapaepae Road

· Central Service Lane

· Lancaster Street

Waka Kotahi NZTA have an Area Warning in place for SH1 Ōtaki. Electra is onsite near Ōtaki Gorge Road with project crews repairing power lines that got hit by a tree. Visit journeys.nzta.govt.nz for State Highway updates.

Animal Welfare

Council’s Animal Welfare team have partnered with HUHA to offer support to any animals impacted by the adverse weather. They have stock trailers, temporary yards and food on hand for animals in need. Call 06 366 0999 if you require support.

Assistance available

Please call Council on 06 366 0999 if you have been effected by the current weather event and need support.

