Horowhenua Weather Event – Update 7 9.30am - Tuesday 14 June 2022

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 10:11 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

The preventative flood protection barrier deployed at Foxton Beach Wharf, did what it was meant to do last night and protected many of the properties along Hartley and Dawson Streets. Mayor Bernie Wanden praised the efforts of those who were on the ground to put the barrier in place.

“Our emergency services partners, contractors, lines people and Council’s Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) team have worked effectively and collaboratively over the last few days.” says Mayor Bernie.

Civil Defence Emergency Management continues to monitor the situation, with high tide at Foxton Beach at 8.48am a point of interest. Horowhenua CDEM Controller Lisa Slade says “We still have a strong wind watch and heavy swell warning for the area, but it’s promising to see that the heavy rain and severe thunderstorm warnings have now ended for our rohe. Providing the weather calms down, we expect to move from an Emergency Management response to normal operations later today, while still monitoring for any weather related effects.”

Infrastructure

Specialist contractors, gasfitters and Envirowaste staff will be onsite today at the Levin Landfill to continue assessing the situation and working on a solution. The gas flare, which extracts and dispels gas from the Landfill, is still offline due to high winds. Power supply has been regulated.

· All five Water Treatment plants are up and running with sufficient reserves.

· Stormwater and wastewater pump stations are running as per normal.

· Levin Wastewater Treatment plant continues to process a significant inflow of stormwater infiltration.

· Power issues at Foxton Wastewater Treatment plant are being rectified by Electra now. Storage ponds are at manageable levels.

Roading

Paranui Road, Foxton, is currently closed due to trees blocking the road. Contractors are on site to clear any debris.

