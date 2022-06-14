Police Seek Witnesses To Hamilton Fatal Crash

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash in Hamilton in April.

Emergency services we alerted to the two-car crash on River Road, Fairfield

at around 9:15pm on Wednesday 27 April.

The driver of one of the vehicle’s sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was critically injured.

We are aware there was a woman, who was the first at the scene, who provided

medical care to the critically injured driver.

Police would like to speak her as we believe she may be able to provide

crucial information that could assist our investigation into the cause of the

crash.

The woman left the scene before we could speak to her but spoke to ambulance

communications staff and gave her name as Michelle and that she was a nurse.

We would encourage this woman to come forward to speak with us.

Police would also like to speak with anyone else who witnessed the crash or

has information regarding it.

Information can be passed on via 105 by quoting file number 220428/3091.

