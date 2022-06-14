Police Seek Witnesses To Hamilton Fatal Crash
Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash in Hamilton in April.
Emergency services we alerted to the two-car
crash on River Road, Fairfield
at around 9:15pm on Wednesday 27 April.
The driver of one of the vehicle’s sadly died at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle was critically injured.
We are aware
there was a woman, who was the first at the scene, who
provided
medical care to the critically injured driver.
Police would like to speak her as we believe
she may be able to provide
crucial information that could assist our investigation into the cause of the
crash.
The woman left the scene before we could
speak to her but spoke to ambulance
communications staff and gave her name as Michelle and that she was a nurse.
We would encourage this woman to come forward to speak with us.
Police would also like to speak with
anyone else who witnessed the crash or
has information regarding it.
Information can be passed on via 105 by quoting file number 220428/3091.