Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Over Kaikohe Firearms Incident

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Far North Area Investigations Manager.

Northland Police are continuing to hold to account those offenders involving themselves in firearms related violence in the Far North.

Today, Police executed a search warrant at a rural address near Kaikohe and arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a firearms incident last week.

An investigation has been underway after a man presented at Bay of Islands Hospital on the night of 6 June with a gunshot injury. He was transferred to Whangārei Hospital and is continuing to recover from his injuries.

Police have laid a number of serious charges against the man arrested today.

He is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow on charges including two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The man has also been charged with drug offences including possession for supply of methamphetamine and cultivation of cannabis.

Today’s arrest follows a series of arrests Police have made in connection with firearms violence that has occurred in the Far North community in recent months.

Police would like to reiterate our message to the community that these incidents are taken extremely seriously. Those who chose to involve themselves in this reckless violence remain on notice – they will be held accountable.

Police have an extremely low tolerance for anti-social behaviour or violence in our communities.

We continue to encourage anyone in the community who may have information on those illegally in possession of firearms to come forward. They can contact us anytime through 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 