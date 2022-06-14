Arrest Over Kaikohe Firearms Incident

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Far North Area Investigations Manager.

Northland Police are continuing to hold to account those offenders involving themselves in firearms related violence in the Far North.

Today, Police executed a search warrant at a rural address near Kaikohe and arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a firearms incident last week.

An investigation has been underway after a man presented at Bay of Islands Hospital on the night of 6 June with a gunshot injury. He was transferred to Whangārei Hospital and is continuing to recover from his injuries.

Police have laid a number of serious charges against the man arrested today.

He is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow on charges including two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The man has also been charged with drug offences including possession for supply of methamphetamine and cultivation of cannabis.

Today’s arrest follows a series of arrests Police have made in connection with firearms violence that has occurred in the Far North community in recent months.

Police would like to reiterate our message to the community that these incidents are taken extremely seriously. Those who chose to involve themselves in this reckless violence remain on notice – they will be held accountable.

Police have an extremely low tolerance for anti-social behaviour or violence in our communities.

We continue to encourage anyone in the community who may have information on those illegally in possession of firearms to come forward. They can contact us anytime through 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

