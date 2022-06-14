Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SociaLink Meets With New Minister

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 6:20 pm
Press Release: SociaLink

SociaLink Western Bay of Plenty met with the Minister of the Community and Voluntary Sector Priyancha Radhakrishnan, who was promoted to Cabinet this week.

They also met with Minister of Women and Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti who is also Associate Minister of Education and Minister of Women and Internal Affairs, Associate Minister of Education, and local Labour MP Angie Warren Clarke.local MPs.

SociaLink is the umbrella organisation for the region’s social agencies and charities.

The Minister of the Community and Voluntary Sector is also Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities and Youth, Associate Minister of Social Development and Employment and Workplace Relations and Safety.

SociaLink general manager Liz Davies outlined the role of SociaLink, local social issues and issues community organisations were facing.

Community Insights manager Liz Flaherty showed the Ministers the newly launched social and community organisations dashboard designed by Community Insights, which enables better understanding of the local charities operating in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Minister Radhakrishnan discussed a community-led development fund, Lotteries funding, and her role in promoting volunteers. She also discussed work that the Ministry of Social Development is doing around social cohesion in response to the March 15 mosque attack, and the review of the Charities Act.

Liz Davies said the meeting with the Ministers was helpful in outlining the many issues social agencies and charities are facing.

“They were particularly interested in the impact anti money laundering legislation had for not for profits trying to open a bank account or change signatories, and that food prices are highest in Tauranga of all places in New Zealand,” she said.

“The evident prosperity in Tauranga masks significant areas of high deprivation and high levels of income inequality. Tauranga is a tale of two cities and we suspect that Tauranga does not get as much Central Government funding as it should because of its perceived prosperity.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SociaLink on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 