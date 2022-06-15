Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gabriel Tupou To Stand City-Wide For Hutt City Council

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 6:02 am
Press Release: Gabriel Tupou

Gabriel Tupou is standing for Hutt City Council in this year’s local government elections, contesting one of the six city-wide seats. "I will be an informed, connected, and compassionate voice at the council table for our community," Gabriel said. His campaign will focus on listening to voters and engaging with communities throughout the Hutt.

“The next elected council will need to continue working with the regional council and central government to see out what I think are the top three priorities. Those priorities include (1) the Riverlink project, which encompasses flood protection, urban revitalisation, and Melling; (2) the Hutt Valley Hospital rebuild; and (3) a continued focus on strengthening our underground infrastructure to support both exisiting houses and new builds.”

Gabriel has served two three-year terms on the Wainuiomata Community Board and more than half of that time as the Chairperson. He has been involved with significant local government projects, including representing the Lower Hutt community on the Greater Wellington Regional Council’s Whaitua Te Whanganui-ā-Tara Committee, which made recommendations for the integrated management of land and water. Gabriel is also a member of the Project Steering Group overseeing the $8.6 million Wainuiomata Town Centre Streetscape.

In addition, Gabriel serves as a Company Director for the Home of Compassion and a Trustee for the Manaaki Ability Trust in Woburn, where he led a modernisation of their organisation to meet the needs of the disability community. Gabriel also strives to improve community safety as a volunteer Māori Warden.

Gabriel is ready to work as a Councillor for the people of Lower Hutt with a strong background in public service, community advocacy, and good governance.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gabriel Tupou on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 