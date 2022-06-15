Gabriel Tupou To Stand City-Wide For Hutt City Council

Gabriel Tupou is standing for Hutt City Council in this year’s local government elections, contesting one of the six city-wide seats. "I will be an informed, connected, and compassionate voice at the council table for our community," Gabriel said. His campaign will focus on listening to voters and engaging with communities throughout the Hutt.

“The next elected council will need to continue working with the regional council and central government to see out what I think are the top three priorities. Those priorities include (1) the Riverlink project, which encompasses flood protection, urban revitalisation, and Melling; (2) the Hutt Valley Hospital rebuild; and (3) a continued focus on strengthening our underground infrastructure to support both exisiting houses and new builds.”

Gabriel has served two three-year terms on the Wainuiomata Community Board and more than half of that time as the Chairperson. He has been involved with significant local government projects, including representing the Lower Hutt community on the Greater Wellington Regional Council’s Whaitua Te Whanganui-ā-Tara Committee, which made recommendations for the integrated management of land and water. Gabriel is also a member of the Project Steering Group overseeing the $8.6 million Wainuiomata Town Centre Streetscape.

In addition, Gabriel serves as a Company Director for the Home of Compassion and a Trustee for the Manaaki Ability Trust in Woburn, where he led a modernisation of their organisation to meet the needs of the disability community. Gabriel also strives to improve community safety as a volunteer Māori Warden.

Gabriel is ready to work as a Councillor for the people of Lower Hutt with a strong background in public service, community advocacy, and good governance.

