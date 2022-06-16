Matariki Tauranga Moana 2022 - E Whai Ake Nei - What's Coming Up

As people around the motu prepare for New Zealand’s first Matariki public holiday next Friday, 24 June, you’re invited to celebrate with whānau and friends right here in Tauranga. Now’s the time to take part in some special Matariki Tauranga Moana events happening across our city.

We’re excited to see the return of the Matariki Ki Mauao Festival School Workshops from Monday, 20 June to Thursday, 23 June at Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park. The Te Puna I Rangiriri Trust team will host workshops such as Maramataka Māori, The Star Compass, Star Dome Education, Land Rigs, Knots and Lashes, Native Manu with Department of Conservation and more. Registrations apply, with a maximum limit of 32 students per group.

The Mauao Trust, Ngā Poutiriao o Mauao, in collaboration with Te Puna I Rangiriri Trust, will be launching a new Atea-ā-Rangi on the summit of Mauao to mark the Māori New Year. Join them at the summit of Mauao at 5.45am on Friday, 24 June.

The Matariki Ki Mauao Festival continues with an Open Community Day from 9am to 3pm on Friday, 24 June at Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park. There will be fun activities for the whole whānau including kite flying, a special screening of ‘The Navigators’ short film, and a delicious community food market.

For a night of valuable insight and kōrero, head along to the Matariki, Tupuārangi and Advocacy Science presentations. Learn how advocacy science is used to reach a broader audience to encourage the protection of our native birds and take a look into the future of indigenous forests in providing a major solution to climate change. This evening of talks, brought to you by The Department of Conservation and Forest and Bird, will be held at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club at 7pm on Monday, 20 June.

Ready to see Willow Street lit up in expansive, illuminated colour? A spectacular, immersive artwork by New Zealand installation artist Sara Hughes will bring new life to the former Willow Street bus shelter in central Tauranga from Wednesday, 22 June. Commissioned by Supercut Projects in collaboration with Tauranga City Council, 'Midnight Sun, 2022' captures the final setting of the sun on the eve of the Winter Solstice.

The Inaugural Annual Art Awards for Tribal Descendants of the Tauranga Moana Region will be held on Friday, 24 June at the University of Waikato. Honouring the significant achievements of a remarkable group of achievers that are deserving of acclamation, the awards will be a night of excellence, entertainment and community.

Prepare your own pigments and paint your own masterpiece while discussing how to respectfully harvest whenua without leaving a trace in the Kōkōwai/Painting with Whenua Workshop on Saturday, 25 June.

Awaken the nostalgia of your whakapapa at Timeless Portraits/Maumaharatanga on Sunday, 26 June. If you have various cultural taonga such as kākahu, korowai, medals, kilts, clogs, sari or even Koro's hat that you'd like to be photographed wearing, the team at Okorore - Ngā Toi Māori Gallery & Studios would love to help you create and re-create magical moments.

Wrap up the week by getting crafty and creating your own small over-the-shoulder, two corner kete to hold your keys, phone and/or wallet in the Konae Kete/Raranga Workshop on Sunday, 26 June.

Throughout the week you’ll also find a range of events and exhibitions to explore. With the Pae Korokī Drop-ins at He Puna Manawa, Matariki Star Hunt at Tauranga Art Gallery, Matariki Cinematic Showcase at the Village Cinema, and exhibitions at The Incubator Creative Village, there are plenty of ways to add that little bit of Matariki magic to your days.

Visit www.mymatariki.co.nz to view the full Matariki Tauranga Moana 2022 programme.

© Scoop Media

