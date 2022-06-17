Share The St John Aroha This Te Wiki Tuao A Motu

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 17 June 2022, 6:46 am
Press Release: St John

Love, connection and offering a heartfelt thank you are at the centre of Te wiki tūao ā motu (National Volunteer Week) for St John this year.

The celebrations run from Sunday 19 June to Saturday 25 June with St John acknowledging the work of nearly 8000 volunteers, who contribute more than three million hours annually across our operational and community programmes.

Sarah Manley, St John Deputy Chief Executive of Community Health Services, says the theme for Te wiki tūao ā motu for 2022 is ‘Share the Aroha’, which focuses on ‘doing’ something and sharing aroha to thank all the amazing St John volunteers for their mahi.

“St John volunteers are the lifeblood of the organisation, they are incredible people who go out of their way to strengthen ties and friendships in the community across a number of programmes.

“Some of these include: Ambulance and Events, Archives, Area Committees, Caring Callers, Community Carers, Chaplaincy, Fellowship, Friends of the Emergency Department/ Hospital, St John Health Shuttle, St John Retail Stores, Therapy Pets, and Youth Leaders just to name a few.

“Without our volunteers’ and their generous contributions of time, energy, and local knowledge – our services would not be able to exist or operate.”

Ms Manley says St John is grateful to each and every volunteer for everything they do.

“For this year’s National Volunteer Week, we would like to show our appreciation and thanks by setting aside a little of our time to engage face to face with our volunteers, make time to listen and just be there for our people,” Ms Manley says.

James Stewart, St John Ambulance National Operations Manager Volunteers, says Te wiki tūao ā motu is a chance for everyone to thank those who go out of their way to make a difference as a volunteer.

“Our volunteers are amazing people who, in many cases, do not want gifts, or to be placed in the spotlight for their valuable efforts.

“They love what they do and don’t like to gain attention for their kind actions or sacrifice of time. They are typically people who want to give and contribute, rather than get anything in return.

“Volunteers tell us that simply being a St John volunteer is rewarding enough because it provides them with an opportunity to make a significant contribution to their community. It is also a great way to meet the five ways to wellbeing: connect, give, keep learning, be active, take notice.”

