Last Chance To Vote In The Tauranga By-election
Voters in the Tauranga electorate will have the final say tomorrow on who will be their next local member of Parliament.
Saturday 18 June is election day and is the last chance to vote in the Tauranga by-election. 20 voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm.
A full list of voting places is available at vote.nz or by phoning 0800 36 76 56. The list was also included in the EasyVote pack sent to voters enrolled in the Tauranga electorate.
Voters who have their EasyVote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can still vote without one.
Eligible voters who are not yet enrolled can enrol and vote at any voting place.
Preliminary results for the Tauranga by-election will be published as they come through after 7pm at www.electionresults.govt.nz
Media contact: Clare Pasley 04 806 3536, 027 551 7845 or media@elections.govt.nz
A reminder of the election day rules for media, guidelines for filming in a voting place, and notes on the release of results are attached. Advance voting statistics are published daily at https://vote.nz/2022-tauranga-by-election/tauranga-by-election/advance-voting-statistics/
|Tauranga by-election voting places Friday 17 June and election day Saturday 18 June
|Suburb
|Address
|Dates and hours open
|Bethlehem
|Bethlehem
Town Centre (ex-
Hammer Hardware), 19 Bethlehem Road
|Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Brookfield
|Brookfield School, 20 Millers Road
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Gate Pa
|Tauranga Girls’ College Hall, 930 Cameron Road
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Greerton
|Greenpark School, 13 Lumsden Street
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Tauranga RSA, 1237 Cameron Road
|Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Matua
|Matua School, 147 Levers Road
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Mount Maunganui
|Bayfair
Shopping Mall (next to
Amazon), Maunganui Road
|Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Mt Maunganui
College, 565
Maunganui Road
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Mt Maunganui Primary School, 13 Orkney Road
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Senior Citizens’
Hall, 345
Maunganui Road
|Fri 17 Jun
10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Otūmoetai
|Otūmoetai
Baptist Church, 8
Claremont Terrace
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Otūmoetai Intermediate School, 5 Charles Street
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|St Columba Church
Hall, 502
Otumoetai Road
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Parkvale
|Fraser Cove
Shopping Centre
(near Jesters), 229-231 Fraser
Street
|Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Pillans Point
|Pillans
Point School, 101
Maxwells Road
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Pyes Pa
|Aquinas College,
183 Pyes Pa
Road
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Tauranga
|City Centre
(ex-Langtons), 46
Spring Street
|Fri 17 Jun
10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|City Centre (ex-Simply Gifts), 106 Devonport Rd
|Fri 17 Jun
10am–4pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Tauranga Primary School Hall, 31 5th Avenue
|Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
|Tauriko
|Tauranga Crossing (next to Maher Shoes Ground Floor), 2 Taurikura Drive
|Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm