Last Chance To Vote In The Tauranga By-election

Friday, 17 June 2022, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Electoral Commission

Voters in the Tauranga electorate will have the final say tomorrow on who will be their next local member of Parliament.

Saturday 18 June is election day and is the last chance to vote in the Tauranga by-election. 20 voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm.

A full list of voting places is available at vote.nz or by phoning 0800 36 76 56. The list was also included in the EasyVote pack sent to voters enrolled in the Tauranga electorate.

Voters who have their EasyVote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can still vote without one.

Eligible voters who are not yet enrolled can enrol and vote at any voting place.

Preliminary results for the Tauranga by-election will be published as they come through after 7pm at www.electionresults.govt.nz

Media contact: Clare Pasley 04 806 3536, 027 551 7845 or media@elections.govt.nz

A reminder of the election day rules for media, guidelines for filming in a voting place, and notes on the release of results are attached. Advance voting statistics are published daily at https://vote.nz/2022-tauranga-by-election/tauranga-by-election/advance-voting-statistics/

Tauranga by-election voting places Friday 17 June and election day Saturday 18 June
SuburbAddressDates and hours open
BethlehemBethlehem Town Centre (ex-
Hammer Hardware), 19 Bethlehem Road		Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
BrookfieldBrookfield School, 20 Millers RoadSat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
Gate PaTauranga Girls’ College Hall, 930 Cameron RoadSat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
GreertonGreenpark School, 13 Lumsden StreetSat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
 Tauranga RSA, 1237 Cameron RoadFri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
MatuaMatua School, 147 Levers RoadSat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
Mount MaunganuiBayfair Shopping Mall (next to
Amazon), Maunganui Road		Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
 Mt Maunganui College, 565
Maunganui Road		Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
 Mt Maunganui Primary School, 13 Orkney RoadSat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
 Senior Citizens’ Hall, 345
Maunganui Road		Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
OtūmoetaiOtūmoetai Baptist Church, 8
Claremont Terrace		Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
 Otūmoetai Intermediate School, 5 Charles StreetSat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
 St Columba Church Hall, 502
Otumoetai Road		Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
ParkvaleFraser Cove Shopping Centre
(near Jesters), 229-231 Fraser
Street		Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
Pillans PointPillans Point School, 101
Maxwells Road		Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
Pyes PaAquinas College, 183 Pyes Pa
Road		Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
TaurangaCity Centre (ex-Langtons), 46
Spring Street		Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
 City Centre (ex-Simply Gifts), 106 Devonport RdFri 17 Jun 10am–4pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
 Tauranga Primary School Hall, 31 5th AvenueSat 18 Jun 9am–7pm
TaurikoTauranga Crossing (next to Maher Shoes Ground Floor), 2 Taurikura DriveFri 17 Jun 10am–5pm
Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

