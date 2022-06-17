Last Chance To Vote In The Tauranga By-election

Voters in the Tauranga electorate will have the final say tomorrow on who will be their next local member of Parliament.

Saturday 18 June is election day and is the last chance to vote in the Tauranga by-election. 20 voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm.

A full list of voting places is available at vote.nz or by phoning 0800 36 76 56. The list was also included in the EasyVote pack sent to voters enrolled in the Tauranga electorate.

Voters who have their EasyVote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can still vote without one.

Eligible voters who are not yet enrolled can enrol and vote at any voting place.

Preliminary results for the Tauranga by-election will be published as they come through after 7pm at www.electionresults.govt.nz

Media contact: Clare Pasley 04 806 3536, 027 551 7845 or media@elections.govt.nz

A reminder of the election day rules for media, guidelines for filming in a voting place, and notes on the release of results are attached. Advance voting statistics are published daily at https://vote.nz/2022-tauranga-by-election/tauranga-by-election/advance-voting-statistics/

Tauranga by-election voting places Friday 17 June and election day Saturday 18 June Suburb Address Dates and hours open Bethlehem Bethlehem Town Centre (ex-

Hammer Hardware), 19 Bethlehem Road Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Brookfield Brookfield School, 20 Millers Road Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Gate Pa Tauranga Girls’ College Hall, 930 Cameron Road Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Greerton Greenpark School, 13 Lumsden Street Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Tauranga RSA, 1237 Cameron Road Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Matua Matua School, 147 Levers Road Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Mount Maunganui Bayfair Shopping Mall (next to

Amazon), Maunganui Road Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Mt Maunganui College, 565

Maunganui Road Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Mt Maunganui Primary School, 13 Orkney Road Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Senior Citizens’ Hall, 345

Maunganui Road Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Otūmoetai Otūmoetai Baptist Church, 8

Claremont Terrace Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Otūmoetai Intermediate School, 5 Charles Street Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm St Columba Church Hall, 502

Otumoetai Road Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Parkvale Fraser Cove Shopping Centre

(near Jesters), 229-231 Fraser

Street Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Pillans Point Pillans Point School, 101

Maxwells Road Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Pyes Pa Aquinas College, 183 Pyes Pa

Road Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Tauranga City Centre (ex-Langtons), 46

Spring Street Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm City Centre (ex-Simply Gifts), 106 Devonport Rd Fri 17 Jun 10am–4pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Tauranga Primary School Hall, 31 5th Avenue Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm Tauriko Tauranga Crossing (next to Maher Shoes Ground Floor), 2 Taurikura Drive Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

