Aucklanders Want Change, So Let's Make It Change For The Better

Friday, 17 June 2022, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Wayne Brown

Today’s mayoral poll showing no daylight between four contenders is good news for Aucklanders who want change, candidate Wayne Brown says.

“The only conclusive message from this poll is that over three-quarters of Aucklanders want a change from the current Goff-Collins Council,” Mr Brown said. “So forget tactical voting or right vs left, the only question for voters is who can be trusted to deliver that positive change and fix our city.”

Only one candidate has the proven track record of turning around failing organisations, Mr Brown said.

“Throughout my career I’ve fixed big problems. I predicted the electricity failures in Auckland so when the lights went out I was brought in to chair the national grid operation and get it sorted. When the Tairawhiti district health board was in trouble I came in, turned it around, returned the focus to people instead of bureaucracy and got it back in the black.”
 

“As Mayor I will fix this city’s problems before they become failures.”


“So far this year the Council has announced more delays and stuff-ups on big infrastructure projects. A year’s delay to the central interceptor, meaning another summer of unswimmable beaches; a year’s delay for the CRL which has killed downtown businesses; a half-billion dollar blowout at the port. These are problems that can be, solved but you need someone who knows how.”

“It looks like the people of Auckland have already decided on change, so the fight is for change that makes this city better,” Mr Brown said. “I’ll finish the big infrastructure projects that have slowed down the city, get Auckland moving again, and balance the budget.”
 

