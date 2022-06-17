Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SkyCity Lights Up For Matariki

Friday, 17 June 2022, 2:44 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY

SkyCity Auckland is kickstarting the first official public holiday for Matariki next Friday 24 June with an interactive Sky Tower light show with The Breeze Auckland 94.2 and live entertainment for the whole whānau on site with Mai FM, giveaways, kai and more.

At 6pm, listeners will have the chance to sing-along to five iconic kiwi tracks while watching the tower LED lights move to the beat. The Mai FM teams will be parked up at the bottom of the Sky Tower where visitors can jump into the festivities with a live DJ, Mai FM giveaways, and a food truck running from 5-7pm.

Ahead of Friday, SkyCity Auckland is hosting a rising ceremony to acknowledge the beginning of their Matariki activations, led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

From Tuesday 21 June, the Sky Tower will light with a display acknowledging the rising of the Matariki sky and will move through blue and purple over the coming days for Te Tirohanga (the viewing of the Matariki constellation) and finish on 29 June with yellow-orange to mirror a sunset.

Every child visiting the Sky Tower between 20 June – 8 July, will receive their very own Matariki activity booklet which includes how to build your very own pepeha and Matariki stickers. Plus, they’ll have the chance to colour in your very own Hiwa-i-te-rangi star and add it to our Matariki wall on the Main Observation Deck. Those keen to have a go at raranga harakeke (Flax weaving) can visit on 25 and 26 June from 10am-2pm to learn how to weave their very own flax flower or star. Before checking out the cube installation of tukutuku in the SkyCity plaza area, curated and handmade by artist Awhina Murupaenga.

Those looking for a taste of the season, can head to one of SkyCity’s award-winning restaurants Orbit 360 or The Sugar Club that features local dishes and beverages that encourages people to come together and celebrate the occasion. Or learn about great Kiwi chef Al Brown’s journey to a themed menu that will be available during the month.

Chief of People and Culture Claire Walker says “the Māori New Year is a special time to be with family and friends, to remember those who are not with us and to look forward to the year ahead. It holds an important place in SkyCity’s calendar and we welcome everyone to celebrate it with us”.

For full Matariki activity, visit skycity.co.nz/Matariki

© Scoop Media

Find more from SKYCITY on InfoPages.
 
 
 
