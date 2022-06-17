A Guide To The Best Winter Wellness And Vaccination Events This Weekend

Matariki winter wellness and a day at the racecourse are on offer for those wishing to get their flu or COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend.

You can celebrate te tau hou Māori (Māori new year) at the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Expo in Glen Innes all weekend, ahead of the first Matariki public holiday.

Whai Māia, the iwi’s charitable arm, is offering the opportunity for e te iwi to explore employment opportunities, build their CV and come in for a body WoF health check at the Tāmaki Vaccination Centre.

There are a number of organisations providing health services over the weekend including: ear, eye and teeth checks; cancer screenings; mole mapping; free spinal checks and more.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the vaccination site as well as free flu shots for those who are eligible.

Grab some free kai, enjoy live performances by Torere and Te Aroha and roam the Pakihi Mini Market this Saturday and Sunday, 9am-3pm.

Tāmaki Vaccination Centre event lead, on behalf of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Rose Rudolph says Matariki is a time of reflection and a chance to reset for the new year ahead.

“We really encourage everyone to come down and take advantage of everything we have on offer this weekend.

“Get your health checks, find new opportunities for your career, or just enjoy a day out with whānau. We want our tangata whenua to begin te tau hou Māori feeling recharged.”

Try your hand at a pōi workshop and recharge with ice cream or coffee. A 360-photobooth and Whānau Portrait Photographer will also be available for you to take a Matariki memory home with you.

NRHCC Clinical Director, Vaccination Dr Anthony Jordan says it’s important to continue keeping up with the public health measures to keep ourselves safe.

“We encourage you to continue wearing masks in large outdoor and indoor gatherings, whether you’re at the expo this weekend or at the Eden Park match.

“Please also stay home if you’re feeling unwell or have any cold or flu symptoms so that you can avoid passing it on to others. It’s important to take the time to rest and reset going into winter.”

People can walk in or drive up to a number of community vaccination centres, offering both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations. Their operating hours are listed on our website: www.vaccinateforauckland.nz.

The Avondale Racecourse will be open for immunizations from 8am-3.30pm on Saturday. The horses may not be running but local health providers will be there to provide important winter wellness advice and administer vaccinations including flu and COVID-19.

People can also book in with GPs and walk in at most pharmacies – all of which have their operating hours listed on the Healthpoint website. There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

