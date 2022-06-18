Firefighters Rescue Man From House Fire Overnight
Saturday, 18 June 2022, 1:15 pm
Press Release: NZPFU
Minutes are the difference between life and
death
Last night Parnell career firefighters rescued
a man in his 20s from a house fire in Orakei.
But
today there are not enough career firefighters to staff
Parnell Station.
Last night Parnell did have
sufficient career crew and were able to rescue a man from
his burning home.
The man was sleeping and woke to
fire. He became disorientated in smoke and could not
escape.
The first fire firefighters to arrive from
Parnell station found the house well
ablaze.
Firefighters smashed their way into the house,
located the occupant and pulled the man to safety.
The
man was transported to hospital by Ambulance.
If ever
we need a reason why we don’t close fire stations this is
it.
If last night’s house fire happened today a fire
truck from another station would have to respond… minutes
can cost
lives.
